Liverpool are hoping that Milos Kerkez can be Andy Robertson’s successor but how do the pair measure up?

One of the main reasons why Arne Slot was able to guide Liverpool to the Premier League title was because of the building blocks laid by the club and his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Players who had started their decline were moved on and young, hungry, and dynamic replacements were bought in their place.

There were fears that the same process would be repeated this summer until Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah signed new contracts, replacing them will take more time and a lot of work.

Three players are out of contract next summer with Andy Robertson the most high profile with Liverpool close to signing Milos Kerkez. The Bournemouth left-back has a £45m price tag with personal terms said to have been agreed.

Given the fee, Kerkez is the heir apparent to replace a player who has been worth every penny of the £7m that was paid to Hull City for his signature. The trophy cabinet speaks for itself.

Using Data MB’s comparison model, it is easy to see why Kerkez was targeted, even if the 21-year old still has a lot to learn.

In terms of cross percentage, ball carrying and expected assists, there isn’t much between the two with the more experienced defender the more accurate crosser – not having a left foot as good as Robertson’s isn’t anything to be ashamed about.

Where Kerkez stands out is off the ball. The Hungary international is the stronger defender, wins more duels and engages in more defensive actions too.

Robertson is still a good player at 31, but he won’t be around for ever and the legs will go eventually, even if he is offered a new contract. Kerkez is the perfect fit to rotate until he is ready to assume the mantel on his own accord.

Radar image of Andy Robertson compared to Liverpool target and Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. | N/A

What has Robertson said about Liverpool’s attempts to replace him?

One of Robertson’s best qualities is his humility, he isn’t stupid and has already addressed Liverpool looking to identify his successor: “I think we’ve been linked with pretty much every left-back in the world! But listen, that comes with playing for one of the greatest clubs in the world,” said Robertson in a press conference on international duty earlier in the season.

“I look back on the eight years I’ve had at Liverpool and think I’ve been the starting left-back at the club. That is something I am very proud of, within myself. Eventually, your time comes. But I don’t think my time is up yet. Whatever happens with the club, whether we do bring someone else in, or we don’t, then so be it. I’ll always back myself.

“Sure, this season there have been a couple of moments when I haven’t covered myself in glory. But I also think that other things have been blown way out of proportion.

“I think for the last couple of months the performance levels have been there for me, they have been there for the team. When you look back on all the games, I’ve had a relatively good season and one thing people can say about me is that I’ve always been pretty consistent. But when you make a couple of mistakes, that aren’t always necessarily put towards you, then people talk.

“That’s the world we live in, that’s the Premier League. Everyone has eyes on you, everyone has an opinion. Sometimes you agree, sometimes you don’t. It is what it is. But I’m always confident in my own ability. I’ve shown that, right throughout my career - but especially during my time at Liverpool.”