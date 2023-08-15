Liverpool transfer news as Saudi Arabia after two more Reds

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker are reportedly the target of two Saudi Arabian clubs.

Both players have been integral to the rise and success of the club since Jurgen Klopp brought both of them to the club in 2017 and 2018 respectively and are both leading figures in their positions in world football.

Fans may be slightly worried given the fact they have already seen Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho already depart for the Middle East during this window.

Plus, this summer has seen numerous top names from Europe depart for the fast-growing league, with Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Neymar and many others securing big-money switches.

Now, the latest reports could worry Liverpool fans as Alisson is being by targeted Al-Nassr, the same side that former teammate Sadio Mane currently plays for alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. A report from Get French Football News has claimed that journalist Sebastien Denis is claiming talks are underway and the club are attempting to sign the keeper.

His current deal expires in 2027 and it’s likely the club would only part ways for an extraordinary fee, given he is still among the world’s best and is unlikely to sacrifice his peak years away from the Premier League.

As for Salah, he has been Liverpool’s talisman since joining the club, but he’s also been subject to interest for a few years from the elite of world football.

A report from Alkass Sports Channel claims Salah has reportedly authorised Saudi Arabian representatives to open negotiations with Liverpool over a potential transfer this summer.

However, it goes against what Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, said on August 7 when he commented on his future: “If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

This news is somewhat timely after we saw Salah’s clear and obvious frustration when being substituted against Chelsea with 15 minutes to go at the weekend during the 1-1 draw. The Egyptian was obviously upset about being taken off with the game in the balance, as he barged past the Liverpool coaching staff to sit down.

However, despite the constant links, he is still very much at the top of his game and a move away at this point in his career makes little sense other than financial.