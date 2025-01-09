Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with a move for one of the Premier League's stand-out players

The transfer rumours continue to swirl around Liverpool with the January window open now for over a week. Much of the talk has been dominated by the contract situations around Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

The key trio are all in the final months of their respective deals on Merseyside, with the majority supporters keen for all three to remain at the club. According to David Ornstein, Van Dijk and Salah were expected to agree two-year extensions while questions remain over Alexander-Arnold who is being pursued by Real Madrid. The La Liga giants were open to signing the defender this month but were told no offers would be considered by the Reds.

Liverpool linked with Wolves star Cunha

Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs and ahead of the window opening last month, and TBR Football claimed he was a target for Liverpool - along with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United. The 25-year-old has been a shining light during a tough season for Wolves. It was reported late last month that a deal could cost between £50m and £60m. The 25-year-old arrived at Wolves from Atletico Madrid on an initial loan deal in January 2023 and has been a huge hit at Molineux since the £44m move became permanent in the summer of 2023.

The Reds are well stocked in the forward positions but with the long-term future of Salah uncertain as things stand, the club are looking at successors to the Egyptian. Asked about possible transfer business this month, Reds boss Arne Slot said: "It would be a bit weird, when I said during the summer break that we were very happy with the team, if I would tell you something completely different now, but you always look at the market. This club has always looked at the market. We did this with the goalkeeper (Giorgi Mamardashvili) that we don't even have yet. If there is a chance in the market, this club always tries to bring that chance in. The team is in a good place.”

Cunha new Wolves contract close

Romano has recently reported that a new contract is close for Cunha, whose current deal runs out in the summer of 2027. He wrote on X: “Wolves have agreed on new deal with Matheus Cunha! Deal verbally in place for Brazilian star to extend the contract with salary improved. Despite interest from several clubs, Cunha’s set to sign as soon as official documents are checked/approved.”

Cunha has registered 26 goals and 13 assists in 76 appearances for Wolves - including 10 goals and four assists this season as the club battle against Premier League relegation. A new deal will likely see Wolves raise his price tag as they look to put themselves in a strong position given the number of teams who are said to be considering a move for the player. Liverpool would be unlikely to pursue a big-money move in January but, as highlighted by Slot, they are not against strengthening this month if the right deal comes along.