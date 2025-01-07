Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Speculation continues around the futures of Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah

The future of Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah continues to remain a key talking point around the club as the Reds seek to renew the contracts of all three players.

The trio form a key part of Arne Slot’s side as Liverpool continue to battle on four fronts and sit top of the Premier League. They missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the table on Sunday as they were held to a 2-2 draw against a resolute Manchester United side. It was the first outing since the three players were officially allowed to speak with foreign clubs due to their contracts coming to an end.

Reports last week suggested Van Dijk and Salah were expected to agree new two-year deals on Merseyside but Alexander-Arnold was the subject of an approach from Real Madrid, who were ready to offer a nominal fee in order to bring the right-back to the Spanish capital this month. Liverpool are not set to entertain any bids for the defender this month with recent reports they had tabled a five-year contract offer to the England international.

Van Dijk backs Trent to improve

Alexander-Arnold endured a tough afternoon at Anfield against the Red Devils, as he lost possession 27 times and was consistently targeted by the visitors. Van Dijk was asked after if the speculation from Madrid had affected his teammate. He responded: "No. I am fine with it. Trent has his own people around him, his family and we are there as well. He wants to perform in the best way possible like we all do. That is the main focus."

While Madrid's interest in Alexander-Arnold is well documented, reports in the Spanish media via the Mirror have claimed that Van Dijk was offered to the La Liga giants by his agent with there still no contract agreement at Liverpool. The Netherlands international is reportedly open to the idea of joining Madrid given their injuries at centre-back. However, the Champions League holders are looking at younger options with Van Dijk set to turn 34 this summer.

Carragher praises conduct of Van Dijk during contract saga

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher hailed the way Van Dijk has conducted himself amid talks over a new deal. On Monday, Salah sent supporters into a frenzy when he posted an image on social media of himself, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk.

Asked about that post, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I would say Virgil van Dijk has come out of this whole situation, as the captain of the club, in a higher esteem for me. The way he’s conducted himself, his performances on the pitch, the way he’s led the team. He hasn’t got involved in too much around this.

“Rather than speak about Trent Alexander-Arnold or Mo Salah, I’d probably like to pay tribute to Virgil van Dijk. He’s come across as a real statesman the way he’s handled it. He’s been asked questions, he’s knocked it away. He’s here to win the league, he wants to do his utmost for Liverpool. Fingers crossed he signs. The other two could maybe look at Virgil van Dijk and take a leaf out of his book.”