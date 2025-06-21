Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot (R) and Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (L) watch from the touchline during the English League Cup final football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on March 16, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool’s transfer business is showing no signs of slowing down despite smashing their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz.

After completing deals for Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi, the arrival of Wirtz was confirmed on Friday evening as the Reds broke their transfer record to secure a £116m deal for the German international.

Milos Kerkez is poised to be the next addition as Arne Slot adds another new face to his defensive options. There might yet be more additions in the defence with Marc Guehi emerging as a serious target in the last few days. The Crystal Palace defender has been linked to a move to Merseyside for a number of months but the interest appears to have taken a major step forward this week.

Jarell Quansah is poised to leave Anfield for Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool need to add depth back into their centre-back options if the academy graduate completes a move to the Bundesliga.

Liverpool ‘very close’ to agreeing personal terms for Marc Guehi

As Liverpool move forward with a possible deal for Guehi, the Reds are said to be ‘very close’ to agreeing personal terms with the England international. That is per a report from TEAMtalk, who note the Reds are keen to “move quickly” as Inter Milan and Newcastle United are also named as suitors for the 2025 FA Cup winner.

Palace would ideally like to sell Guehi for their £70m valuation but with the player having just one year on his contract, a deal worth £45m could be enough for Liverpool to get a transfer over the line.

The Reds are familiar with the situation Palace find themselves in, with Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté both heading into the final year of their respective deals at Anfield. The club will need to weigh up whether to cash in on the pair this summer.

The report form TEAMtalk goes on to add that once Liverpool get an agreement for personal terms over the line, they are expected to hold direct talks with Palace as they look to bring down the Eagles’ £70m valuation of Guehi.

Marc Guehi is the perfect addition to future-proof Liverpool’s defence

Quansah is poised to leave Merseyside for around £30m, which could give Liverpool a major windfall boost in their pursuit of Guehi.

The Reds normally hand five-year deals to new signings and if Guehi was to join, it would ensure a proven Premier League player would be playing in the heart of their defence for the coming years.

Virgil van Dijk has just two years left at Liverpool following his contract extension, while Konate could move on sometime within the next 12 months. Quansah’s departure also leaves a severe lack of depth.

While Guehi, Van Dijk and Konate - if he remains at Anfield - would expect to be first choice under Slot, Konate’s injury history and the current load on modern players would leave the Liverpool boss with one of the best trio of central defenders in the division.

Turning 25 next month, Guehi will be 27 when Van Dijk could leave Anfield and if he is willing to bide his time and rotate in and out of the side - he could be the main man in defence in the coming years.