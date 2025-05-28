BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: (SUN OUT, SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at Amex Stadium on May 19, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are on the market for new defensive options this summer as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

Liverpool have expanded their summer transfer interest and are looking to bring in a new centre-back, with enquiries made about a defender in Germany.

The Reds are already making rapid moves to bolster their full-back options, with a deal for Jeremie Frimpong now all but wrapped up. Multiple sources have reported that the Dutchman’s arrival at Anfield is imminent, ready for when Trent Alexander-Arnold officially leaves the club.

Liverpool are also working on signing Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth at left-back. As well as the full-back duo, Arne Slot’s side are exploring potential candidates to support and potentially partner Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the backline next season.

Liverpool ‘enquire’ about Bundesliga defender

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have ‘enquired’ about potentially signing RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba this summer. The Premier League champions are monitoring his situation in Germany and have ‘asked for updated information’ on the 22-year-old. No talks or negotiations have taken place as of yet but Liverpool have earmarked Lukeba as a potential candidate. Slot is said to be an ‘admirer’ of the France international, as he ‘fits the style’ of centre-back the club is looking for.

The Reds are currently figuring out the conditions of a possible move and how much he might cost. Lukeba has also been linked with moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid. Reports have suggested he has a €90 million (£75m) release clause in place but he could cost less than that if negotiations start up.

Lukeba has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season, having been heavily set back by some injury issues, including a hamstring problem. Despite his fitness issues this season, Transfermarkt’s Bundesliga expert Tobias Kröger has likened Lukeba to Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol.

“He is one of the best young centre-backs in the Bundesliga and Europe. The Frenchman is very athletic with a strong body but also with a lot of pace. I would also consider him as a ball-playing centre-back, who is comfortable with the ball at his feet.”

Will Ibrahima Konate sign a new Liverpool contract?

Things are a lot less tense at Liverpool now Van Dijk has signed a new contract. However, the future of Ibrahima Konate is still up for debate.

Prior to the captain and Mohamed Salah penning new deals, the France international had been listed as a priority to enter new talks with. Konate’s current deal is due to expire next summer and if the player and club can’t reach an agreement, they risk losing him for free at the end of next season.

Reports have been doing the rounds recently but Konate has shut down ‘fake’ speculation online. When asked about his current situation, and rumours he had made demands in new terms, after Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy, the defender set the record straight.

“You know, I just want to say one thing: Everything you saw on social media is completely fake. I didn't even ask for something from the club. They made me an offer, and I replied to them with something, that is it. The rest (speculation) that I want to wait until the end... I want this, all of it is completely fake. And even the big journalists said in November I am very close to signing the deal. I was like: 'Ah, they have more information than me?!’

“Because it was not true at that moment and that is why I was a little bit mad because it was not true at this moment. I knew at one moment people would think I didn't want to sign the contract but I was never close to signing it. We will see what will happen. First thing, I am very happy because we have won the Premier League trophy and we lifted it today. We have to enjoy it, have a rest and hopefully next season will be better than this.”