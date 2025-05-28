Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The transfer expert has dropped some exciting news related to Liverpool’s summer transfer plans.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exciting update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz, as a deal with teammate Jeremie Frimpong is already ‘done’.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender is expected to join Anfield once the summer transfer window opens, following confirmation Trent Alexander-Arnold will be leaving the club. The vice-captain received a warm reception during Liverpool’s trophy celebrations after the last match of the season. Alexander-Arnold struggled to hold it together as he shared some emotional moments with his family.

Liverpool’s No.66 announced on social media he had decided to call time on this chapter in his career. After 20 years, Alexander-Arnold will depart his boyhood, with Real Madrid the expected destination.

Liverpool working on summer transfers

The Reds wasted no time looking for a replacement for Alexander-Arnold, and Frimpong is due to become a Liverpool player this summer, with Romano reporting a deal has been finalised for his transfer.

Recent reports have widely suggested the Dutch international will sign a five-year deal on Merseyside and will cost just £29.5 million. Meanwhile, conversations continue to unfold between Liverpool and Wirtz, who could be one of the Premier League signings of the summer if all goes to plan.

Wirtz contributed a stunning 16 goals and 15 assists in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season. Putting in such high numbers from midfield will help take Liverpool’s creativity to the next level as they prepare to defend their Premier League crown next season.

Arne Slot’s champions are also hunting down a new left-back and Milos Kerkez has been in the fold for some time now. The Bournemouth star has attracted a lot of attention after an impressive season and the Reds look likely to be the ones to win the race for his signature as they eye a long-term successor to Andy Robertson. Romano has provided an update on all three Liverpool transfer targets.

What is the latest on Florian Wirtz to Liverpool?

Speaking on his latest YouTube video, Romano has informed Liverpool fans that the wheels are in motion for all three named transfer targets, which could kick the Reds’ window off in sensational style.

“Let me clarify that the conversations for Florian Wirtz to Liverpool continue,” the transfer expert said. “Let me be very clear - Frimpong, done. Milos Kerkez, a deal that can really happen for Liverpool. Conversations are underway with Bournemouth and almost an agreement with the player. Liverpool are working on the Milos Kerkez deal.

“And then, for Florian Wirtz, agreement with the player is done, conversations are underway with Bayer Leverkusen after first proposal. They are discussing the bonuses and all the details of this deal. For sure, they are working hard to get the Florian Wirtz deal done and it won’t take too long.

“That’s the message coming from those close to the deal and my expectation remains for this deal to be completed for Florian Wirtz to Liverpool.”

