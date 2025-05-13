Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, celebrates the teams victory and confirmation of winning the Premier League title after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on April 27, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Liverpool are in the market for a striker in the summer transfer window

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are set for a busy summer in the transfer market as they look to defend their Premier League title.

The Reds clinched their 20th top-flight crown - and their second in five years - with a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the end of April. Since then, the squad has been in party mode with manager Arne Slot spotted in Ibiza following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal. Other members of the Reds’ squad have been videoed together on a yacht in Dubai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some players who have won a Premier League winners medal will not be around next season. The most high-profile exit will likely be Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has confirmed he will leave Liverpool come the end of his contract.

Other players, such as Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, have been linked with exits from Merseyside as a new striker remains high on the list of priorities for Arne Slot.

Alexander Isak is Liverpool’s ‘dream’ target and he’s ‘open’ to a move

Reporting in a BBC Sport Q&A, journalist Sami Mokbel was asked about Alexander Isak’s situation at Newcastle United amid interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

He provided an update, saying the Sweden international was open to a move to Liverpool or North London but would not push for a transfer. He said: “It is my information that Isak would be intrigued by the prospect of joining say Liverpool or Arsenal, but there are absolutely no indications that the Swede would actively agitate a move.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he stressed that any move away from Newcastle would be on “astronomical terms.” Isak is under contract with the club until the summer of 2028 and with the Magpies close to playing Champions League football, sealing that will only strengthen their hand come the summer.

Mokbel added that Isak is Liverpool’s dream target this summer but a deal would cost around £120m.

Liverpool not scared of astronomical fee if they believe it’s the right player

While the Reds’ net spend over the last decade is much lower than some of their Premier League rivals, Liverpool are not shy of paying a big transfer fee if they believe they have found the right player.

The Anfield outfit did not hesitate to pay £75m for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018. They then forked out around £67m for Alisson Becker six months later. Both players have played a huge role in the club’s success which includes two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy in the last six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the summer of 2023 as they looked for a replacement for defensive midfielder Fabinho, Liverpool agreed a £115m British record fee with Brighton and Hove Albion to sign Moises Caicedo. While the player rejected the move to Anfield, despite the agreement between the clubs, it showed Liverpool were willing to pay the big money.

Since that transfer fell through, Liverpool’s spending in the transfer market has been minimal. Although Isak is said to be open to a move to Anfield, Newcastle could simply refuse to sell him even if the Reds stump up the £120m it could take to sign him. However, the Reds need a striker and could certainly be ready to test the Magpies’ resolve.