Jeremie Frimpong, Amine Adli and Florian Wirtz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen pose for a photograph with the DFB-Pokal Trophy after their team's victory in the DFB Cup 2023/24 final match between 1. FC Kaiserslautern and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Olympiastadion on May 25, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. | Getty Images

Liverpool are expecting to have a busy summer as they look to build a squad capable of retaining the Premier League

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s summer transfer plans are already in motion as reports earlier this week indicated the club were advancing with talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong.

The Reds need a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is heading to Real Madrid on a free transfer. The academy graduate might not play for the club again after being widely booed by sections of the Anfield support after coming off the bench against Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Arne Slot has already indicated his decision to stick with Conor Bradley in the coming games and the turn in atmosphere following Alexander-Arnold’s introduction on Sunday might put the Dutchman off playing him against Brighton or Crystal Palace.

The Reds have not hung around when it comes to securing a replacement. Talks are advancing with Leverkusen over a deal for Frimpong, with his release clause standing at around £29m. There have also been reports that the player himself has reached an agreement with Liverpool on a five-year contract.

Liverpool ‘hold talks’ with Florian Wirtz

Along with Frimpong, Liverpool are also said to be targeting his Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz. The player has been strongly linked with Bayern Munich with widespread reports over the weekend he’d agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga champions. However, that is not the case - according to new reports in Germany from Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, who rebuffed the claims surrounding Wirtz and Bayern.

They even went as far to report that the player’s family had been annoyed by the reports linking him heavily to Bayern. Wirtz is represented by his parents who have permission from Leverkusen to hold talks with other clubs. The report then details that talks have been held with Liverpool and their Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old from Germany has 10 goals and 12 assists in 30 Bundesliga games this season with a staggering release clause of £105m. Liverpool did put £115m on the table to sign Moises Caicedo before he opted for Chelsea and if the Reds believe Wirtz is the right fit, they will stump up the cash.

Florian Wirtz ‘genius’ hailed by Xabi Alonso

Wirtz has been on the end of major praise from departing Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso all season. After a 2-1 win over St. Pauli in early December when Wirtz scored after six minutes, Alonso said: "His control, his dribbling. It's not easy to do that in a tight space...He is a special player for us. We're happy that he's here and gives us that extra quality.

"He has a top mentality and I had nothing to do with the goal. That's his genius, his moment."

Back in February, Alonso hailed Wirtz as one of the best players in the world and added: "Flo is a difference-maker, his presence on the pitch is huge and he has a very big influence on our game. There is no limit for him."

In other news, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been told to leave Liverpool this summer by his international manager.