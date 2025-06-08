Liverpool are interested in signing a 10-goal Premier League forward

Brighton & Hove Albion talisman Joao Pedro has emerged as a key striker target for Liverpool as the champions look to strengthen their options in attack.

The Telegraph has reported recently that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in the Brazilian forward, who has registered 10 goals and seven assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a striker amid reports that they are likely to sell Darwin Nunez - three years on from his £85m arrival from Benfica.

Pedro is seen as someone that fits the bill due to his immense speed, agility, versatility and goal-scoring prowess.

The former Watford star joined Brighton for a club-record fee of around £30m in 2023 and has lived up to the price tag with an impressive overall tally of 30 goals in 70 appearances with 10 assists whilst proving that he can thrive in the top-flight as both a wide attacker and as a centre forward.

Premier League winners Liverpool are expected to battle Carabao Cup holders Newcastle United to secure the signature of Joao Pedro this summer.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Liverpool are willing to pay around £59m to secure the attacker’s services, which is almost double the amount Brighton paid to sign him two years ago.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United, who were heavily linked with the player before the signing of Alexander Isak in the summer of 2022, are known to be long-term admirers of the attacker.

Pedro was notably left out of the Brighton squad for the last two games of the season, amid reports of a bust-up between the forward and Jan Paul van Hecke.

"With Joao, we had a small issue in training, a type which isn’t uncommon from time to time at all football clubs. We dealt with it internally and the matter is closed,” said manager Fabian Hurzerler.

“Joao is an incredible football player, he is a match-winner for us and he is a great player and that’s why we invested in him.I am sure that he will learn from this and come back stronger next season.

“I am really looking forward to seeing him renewed and reinvigorated at his highest peak into our team. That is all I would say to this.The only thing is how we dealt with it as a football club, how we dealt with it as a team."

However, Hurzeler’s side are known for driving a hard bargain and could seek a figure of around £70m, according to Mirror Sport.

This could prove problematic to the Reds, who have already splashed out £29.4m on Jeremie Frimpong this summer. While there’s also an expectation that the club will pay in excess of £40m to get Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth and potentially a £120m figure to prise Florian Wirtz away from Bayern Munich.

The intriguing summer swap deal Liverpool could look to strike

Liverpool’s potential signing of Milos Kerkez is expected to leave the Hungarian battling with the experienced Andrew Robertson for the first choice left-back spot throughout next season.

It could also spark the end for the current deputy Kostas Tsimikas after five solid years as a utility player for the Anfield side, which has seen him play a total of 115 games across all competitions while contributing 15 assists. Tsimikas is under contract until 2027 but may find first team football hard to come by next season.

The 29-year-old will have ambitions of playing in the World Cup next year if Greece secure qualification and knows he needs to be playing regularly to boost his chances.

This in turn could see Tsimikas seek a move away and Brighton could potentially be a feasible destination for the player as it has been reported the Seagulls face the prospect of losing Pervis Estupinan to Manchester United, with the Red Devils expressing an interest in the player.

Tsimikas would not be valued at the same £59m to £70m being reported for Pedro but if Liverpool offer a reduced fee and include Tsimikas as part of the deal - it may be enough to convince Brighton to sell.