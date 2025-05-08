Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are ready to offload this player after making big decision on the future of his position.

Liverpool are starting to make decisions regarding the future of their Premier League title-winning squad.

Following the confirmation that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be leaving in the summer, the Reds are planning other player departures.

Liverpool’s transfer business has been relatively quiet since the arrival of Arne Slot but they are expected to oversee a number of changes once the 2024/25 season ends. With the aim to heavily transform their backline, the Reds have decided to offload Kostas Tsimikas on the upcoming window.

Liverpool decide to sell Kostas Tsimikas

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now ‘ready to sell’ their second choice left-back as they monitor new options in that position.

Andy Robertson has come under some criticism this season due to underwhelming performances by his standard. With his influence ‘waning’, Liverpool are are seeking competition for the Scotland captain who will become his eventual replacement.

The club have decided Tsimikas does not fit the bill and ‘is not suitable’ to play the first choice left-back role long-term. The Reds have green lit the route for his exit this summer and will be open to offers for a permanent move away.

Tsimikas still has two years left on his current contract. An asking price has not been mentioned but the Reds signed the Greek star for £11.75 million from Olympiakos back in 2020. Liverpool will surely be hoping to recoup that figure to reinvest elsewhere.

Who will Liverpool sign as a new left-back this summer?

Signing a new left-back is one of Liverpool’s priorities this summer and Milos Kerkez has been the main man on the radar for a while now. Thanks to Bournemouth’s impressive season, a bulk of their first team has caught the eye of rival clubs, and Liverpool are eager to bring Kerkez to Anfield this summer.

According to a number of recent reports, Bournemouth have set their asking price at £40 million for the Hungarian international. He initially signed for the Cherries in 2023 from AZ Alkmaar for a fee reportedly worth £15.5 million.

The Reds’ interest in Kerkez is far from a secret and it has cropped up in plenty of fan and professional conversations. Ian Wright recently had his say on transfer situation and believes a deal is ‘probably done’ between the two clubs.

“The amount of talk we've been doing for so long, that's probably done, which is a shame [for Bournemouth]. He’s a fantastic player,” the Arsenal legend said for Premier League Productions.

Earlier this year, ex-chief Manchester United scout Mick Brown said Liverpool have set their sights on Kerkez as their first choice target at left-back as they eye a defensive overhaul.

“It looks like Robertson isn’t thought of as a long-term option there any more, they tend to take him off after around an hour most weeks. So they are now targeting somebody who can play 90 minutes week in week out,” he told Football Insider.

“Kerkez has done very well at Bournemouth this season, and he looks like the perfect fit. Liverpool are prepared to meet that asking price, and I think there’s a very strong possibility that this deal gets done.”

