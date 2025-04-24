Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, gives a thumbs up after the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool are preparing for a summer overhaul as they look to challenge for the Premier League title once again

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are not resting on their laurels as they close in on the Premier League title with a major squad overhaul already being planned this summer.

Arne Slot arrived at Anfield less than 12 months ago and has been utilising a squad that was built by Jurgen Klopp. The Reds’ only signing to arrive at the club since Slot joined is Federico Chiesa but he has been very much a fringe figure in his first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence and attack are they key areas that Slot will look to address. The Reds boss has avoided the nightmare scenario of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all leaving the club this summer after the former two both committed to new contracts. Questions remain over Alexander-Arnold’s future but indications appear to point towards a switch to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

It will leave Liverpool looking for a new right-back to either replace Alexander-Arnold as first choice or be an understudy to Conor Bradley. However, the Reds are also being linked with a player to bolster the left side of their defence.

Sky Sports claim Liverpool are interested in Milos Kerkez

Milos Kerkez has been linked with a move to Liverpool for a number of months now and Sky Sports have firmed up those claims by reporting on Liverpool’s interest. However, the Reds could face competition for the 21-year-olds signature as Man City are also eyeing him as they look to put a tough season behind themselves. Real Madrid are also credited with an interest.

Kerkez is known well by Liverpool's sporting director Richard Hughes, who signed him for the Cherries in 2023. The Daily Mail has also reported on Liverpool’s interest and claimed that a deal would cost £45m. Kerkez is open to leaving Bournemouth but will only do so if he heads to a club that can guarantee his place as a regular starter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s interest in Kerkez raises questions over the long-term futures of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. David Ornstein has previously spoken on the Reds’ links to Kerkez but admitted that one of Robertson or Tsimikas would leave.

Robertson or Tsimikas to leave Liverpool this summer

Speaking on NBC Sports over the weekend, Ornstein said: “Milos Kerkez, for example [is a transfer target], at Bournemouth, but that would require one of Robertson or Tsimikas to depart.”

Robertson is one of three players out of contract at Liverpool in 2026 while Tsimikas’ deal runs until 2027. Robertson is slightly older than his team-mate but is the first choice for Liverpool and has been a key player for the club since joining from Hull City in 2017.

While on international duty last month, Robertson addressed his situation with Liverpool and expressed a desire to remain at the club. He said: “Your time comes and I don't think it's my time yet but even if we do bring someone in, then so be it. I'll always back myself. Sure, this season there have been a couple of moments when I haven't covered myself in glory but some things have been taken way out of proportion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the performance levels have been there for me. I think I've had a relatively good season but one thing people will say about me is that's I've been pretty consistent, so when you make a couple of mistakes, then people can talk.”