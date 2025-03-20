Andrew Robertson of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Andy Robertson has been discussing his time at Liverpool but insists he has plenty more to give

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists his time at the club is not yet finished as he joked that the club have been linked “with pretty much every left-back in the world”.

Robertson was speaking ahead of Scotland’s Nations League game with Greece at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis on Thursday night. The left-back is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2026 while the Reds have been linked with a few new players on the left-hand side of their defence.

The name linked most ahead of the summer is Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez, who is an international teammate of Reds midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. Fulham’s Antonee Robinson has also been linked. However, despite all those links, Robertson is keen to fight for his place at Anfield and while he admits he has made some mistakes this season, he believes his performances in the last few months have improved.

Robertson discusses form, future and left-back search

“I think we’ve been linked with pretty much every left-back in the world! But listen, that comes with playing for one of the greatest clubs in the world,” said Robertson in a press conference to Scottish media.

“I look back on the eight years I’ve had at Liverpool and think I’ve been the starting left-back at the club. That is something I am very proud of, within myself. Eventually, your time comes. But I don’t think my time is up yet. Whatever happens with the club, whether we do bring someone else in, or we don’t, then so be it. I’ll always back myself.

“Sure, this season there have been a couple of moments when I haven’t covered myself in glory. But I also think that other things have been blown way out of proportion.

“I think for the last couple of months the performance levels have been there for me, they have been there for the team. When you look back on all the games, I’ve had a relatively good season and one thing people can say about me is that I’ve always been pretty consistent. But when you make a couple of mistakes, that aren’t always necessarily put towards you, then people talk.

“That’s the world we live in, that’s the Premier League. Everyone has eyes on you, everyone has an opinion. Sometimes you agree, sometimes you don’t. It is what it is. But I’m always confident in my own ability. I’ve shown that, right throughout my career - but especially during my time at Liverpool.”

Will Liverpool sign a new left-back this summer?

Robertson turned 31 earlier this month and will be 32 by the time his current contract comes to an end. Whether Liverpool are ready to offer him a new deal remains to be seen. They have appeared reluctant to sanction new deals for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk because of the pair’s age and with Robertson also on the older side of his career, it is unclear if he will get a new deal.

Kerkez is just 21 and has impressed for a Bournemouth side this season who are fighting for a place in Europe. The Cherries are just four points off Manchester City in fifth - with the Premier League set to be handed an extra Champions League spot by UEFA because of English’s sides performances in Europe this season. Fulham are a point ahead of Bournemouth and also in contention for a European spot. While Robinson is also a reported target, his age could be a concern for Anfield chiefs, as the defender will turn 28 before the start of next season.

