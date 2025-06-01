'I'm happy' - £67m Liverpool star drops major future hint during interview

Liverpool's English midfielder #17 Curtis Jones (L), Liverpool's Colombian midfielder #07 Luis Diaz (C) and Liverpool's Uruguayan striker #09 Darwin Nunez celebrate with the Premier League trophy during an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League title win, in Liverpool, north-west England on May 26, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has insists he is happy at Liverpool amid reports that Barcelona want to sign the Colombian this summer.

The 28-year-old has also been linked with clubs in the Saudi Pro League with reports in Spain claiming he is valued at £67m by the Reds. Diaz played a key role in the Anfield outfit’s Premier League triumph with 13 goals and seven assists in 36 appearances.

He scored during the 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur when the Reds confirmed themselves as champions with four games to spare.

Diaz joined Liverpool in January 2022 and is under contract on Merseyside until the summer of 2027. He scored 17 goals in all competitions this season, which is his best return since arriving at Anfield.

However, he could be on the move in the coming months if the right offer comes in. He made 50 appearances throughout the entire season and was used on the left wing and through the middle by Slot.

Luis Diaz expresses happiness at Anfield

In an interview with the official club website, Diaz said he as “really happy” to be at Liverpool and that he has felt “great pride” since his arrival on Merseyside - providing a hint that he is in no rush to leave the club.

He said: “I feel I’m going through a really good period. I’m really happy to be here, to be part of this great institution, this great club and to have great teammates around me.

“From the moment I arrived, I felt great pride. I always tried to work hard for this, and to see that nowadays things are working out for me fills me with pride and I’m really happy because that’s what I work for.

“[But] we are nobodies without our teammates. We are a team. The forwards and wingers always try to help with goals and assists, and right now I’ve achieved good numbers to back that up.

“It’s about playing and then playing well, supporting the team in the way I play and enjoying it, like always.”

Diaz reflects on Premier League title triumph

Diaz admitted that even growing up in Colombia he dreamed of playing for a big Premier League club, like Liverpool. The Reds started the season with seven wins in eight games, with Diaz scoring five goals and providing one assist in that run.

On winning the league, he added: “I remembered lots of things from when I was a kid. I wanted to play for a big team, I dreamed about playing in the Premier League and playing for such an important club like Liverpool.

“And as I’ve been through many tough situations, to be here today and to have won a Premier League title means you remember many things, and I’m delighted about it.

“I think not many believed in us [at the beginning of the season]. We showed what we were about day in, day out, right from the start of the season.

“We started getting results and obviously moving forward. We learned to believe in what we had, in what the manager asked of us and the team is full of quality, great players and that makes things a little easier.

“And then the results help, 100 per cent. You then have more motivation, you work harder and that’s what I think happened.”