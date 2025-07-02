Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, celebrates with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season, following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. ( | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are not slowing down with their summer transfer business as they look to add more players to Arne Slot’s squad

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The start of the 2025-26 campaign is slowing coming into view as several Premier League sides get set for a return to pre-season training next week.

Liverpool return on July 8 with the majority of their squad set to meet at the AXA Training Centre. There will be several new faces joining up with the side while Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton have been given a delayed return date after winning the Under-21 Euros with England. Both players could leave the club this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are just some of the new signings who will meet up with the squad for the first time next week but the Reds are continuing to work on more transfer business as they eye additions up front and in defence.

A new defender is a priority as is a new striker. A new forward depends on if Darwin Nunez can be sold while Liverpool are also looking at the left-wing market.

Liverpool agree personal terms with Marc Guehi

Jarell Quansah is headed to Bayer Leverkusen in a £35m deal as he seeks more regular minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup. It leaves Slot with just three senior defenders and Marc Guehi has emerged as a top target.

Now DaveOCKOP.com has reported that an agreement has been reached with the defender on personal terms. With salary and contract length sorted, Liverpool must agree a deal with Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eagles are believed to open to a sale this summer due to Guehi’s contract situation. He has just one year left on his deal at Selhurst Park but does not intend to pen an extension, meaning Palace know they need to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for a minimal fee in January or for nothing in 12 months.

They value the defender at around £70m but with just a year left on his deal, business can be done around the £40m mark. He is a full England international and was a key part of the Palace side that won the FA Cup last campaign. It was the club’s first-ever major trophy.

Personal terms agreement is a huge step - several clubs interested in Marc Guehi

Getting an agreement on personal terms for Guehi is a major step for the Reds as they are not alone in their interest. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have both seen bids rejected for the player in previous transfer windows and continue to be linked while Serie A side and beaten Champions League finalists Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest.

Guehi could opt to see out his contract at Selhurst Park as he will want guaranteed minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup in Canada, USA and Mexico. He has emerged as a key figure for the Three Lions and will want to ensure his important status within the squad remains, so would join Liverpool with the intention of starting regularly for the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guehi is also of the age where he could become an important member of Liverpool’s future success under Slot with Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future uncertain- he has rejected a contract offer - and with Virgil van Dijk only penning a two-year contract extension.