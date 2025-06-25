Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, interacts with Thomas Frank - recently appointed manager at Tottenham | Getty Images

Liverpool are looking at selling number of players this summer

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have had a busy start to the transfer window with several deals completed for new signings and some player exits sanctioned with the summer just a few weeks old.

Milos Kerkez is the latest arrival having undergone his medical on Tuesday while Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz have also joined to bolster Arne Slot’s squad for the 2025-26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher have left Liverpool while Jarell Quansah is set to join Bayer Leverkusen as Slot overhauls his squad. The Dutchman is aiming to freshen things up after winning the title in his first season at Anfield.

Liverpool are out to build from a position of strength as they aim to win consecutive league titles for the first time since the 1980s. They will also hope to compete on more fronts next term after early exits from the FA Cup and Champions League last season.

Liverpool open talks with Napoli for Darwin Nunez

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that Napoli have registered their interest in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and that there is an “offer expected” from the Serie A club as they look to step up their interest in the Uruguayan.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that talks were scheduled between the clubs. He posted on X: “Understand Napoli and Liverpool will have direct contacts today to discuss conditions of Darwin Núñez deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Negotiations still at early stages but Napoli had green light from Núñez as revealed in the recent days… and deal depends on financial requests now.”

Nunez’s representatives have already been engaged in talks with Napoli while some reports claim the striker has told others he is waiting for Napoli to make their move with Liverpool. He has been with the Reds since 2022 but a lack of consistency in front of goal has been a cause of frustration.

Darwin Nunez exit will see Liverpool enter market for new striker

If Nunez does depart Anfield, the Reds will make a move for a new striker to replace the Uruguayan. The former Benfica man was a bit-part player under Slot last term and any new addition will be signed in the hope of providing a more consistent goal threat.

A number of strikers have been linked but the associated costs mean that Nunez’s exit must be sanctioned before Liverpool can make their move. A £60m bid for Nunez from the Saudi Pro League was rejected in January and with two years left on his deal, Liverpool will still look to bank a decent fee for the forward this summer.

Their dream target for the striker position is Alexander Isak but with a £150m price tag set by Newcastle United, it is likely to prove an incredibly difficult deal to do.