Liverpool could sell several members of their squad in the summer transfer window with one being Federico Chiesa.

Serie A champions Napoli have reportedly opened talks with the agent of Federico Chiesa over a potential summer transfer.

Chiesa moved to Anfield from Juventus for £10 million last August. He was the only signing of Arne Slot’s maiden transfer window as head coach. However, the winger was a bit-part player as Liverpool won the Premier League title.

Chiesa made only five league appearances, starting only once, and played a further nine times in cup competitions. He was sixth choice in the attacking pecking order, with Mo Salah starting every league match while Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez were also thought of more favourably.

Chiesa sent message

Given his lack of game time, the 27-year-old could depart after less than a year on Merseyside. Chiesa has become surplus to requirements for Italy, having played a major role when claiming Euro 2020 glory. With the World Cup taking place next summer, Chiesa has been told by the new Azzuri head coach Gennaro Gattuso that he must he must ‘find a way to get settled and play consistently’.

And with Liverpool hoping to recoup funds after being set to splash out around £200 million on Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili, Chiesa is one fringe player who could be sold.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli are pressing on with a potential move. Antonio Conte led Napoli to the Scudetto in his first season in charge. Now the club are assembling a squad to not only defend their crown but compete in the Champions League. It’s reported that negotiations with Chiesa’s agent Fali Ramadani have been held. AC Milan have also been credited with an interest from other Italian outlets.

What Arne Slot said about Federico Chiesa

Liverpool boss Slot was asked about Chiesa’s future towards the end of the season. The Dutchman insisted that the former Fiorentina man could play more of a prominent role at Anfield. Slot said: “Does he have a future here? Yes, definitely he has, yes. Definitely. I think everyone playing for us over here has a future over here.

“Next season, if he comes back completely fit, which he has hardly been for the first half-season but then afterwards he became fitter and fitter. The next steps should have been playing time, which I couldn’t give him.

“But I can give him playing time in pre-season, so he can build himself up and then go even further. That was also one of the things, if you do so well – and it was the same with (Ibrahima) Konate and Virgil (Van Dijk) – some people say maybe you should rest one or two once in a while.

“I know for sure the chance of winning when I play them both is particularly high. So why would I take the risk of rotating? But yeah, pre-season gives (Chiesa and other fringe players) the chance to show themselves again.”

Liverpool striker Nunez has also been linked with a move to Napoli. Nunez has endured three inconsistent seasons since joining from Benfica in 2022.