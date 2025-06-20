Liverpool's Dutch manager Arne Slot celebrate with his players during an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League title win, in Liverpool, north-west England on May 26, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool are set to sanction what could be their third departure of the summer window very soon

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s summer transfer is showing no signs of slowing down as the incomings and exits continue at Anfield following their Premier League title success.

The Reds kick off the defence of their crown on Friday, August 15 at home to Bournemouth. Arne Slot’s squad could have a very different look come the opening matchday. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher have already left the club while Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi have signed deals to join the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moves for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez are expected to be completed in the coming days. Meanwhile, another Liverpool exit has moved swiftly in the last 24 hours with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen is at a “very advanced stage”.

Leverkusen have money to spend after Liverpool paid £29.4m to sign Frimpong and agreed a deal worth up to £116m for Wirtz.

Fabrizio Romano gives major update on Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen

According to Romano, Quansah has agreed personal terms with Leverkusen despite interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle United with the deal set to be worth an initial £30m to Liverpool. Add-ons will be included in the deal.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “For Jarell Quansah, as always mentioned, there is this interest from Bayer Leverkusen. The interest in the last 24 hours became a concrete negotiation. So talks are ongoing and at very advanced stages, from what I'm hearing, the deal can be done very soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It could be a here we go in the next hours for Jarell Quansah and Bayer Leverkusen. £30 million pounds plus add-ons, this is the price for Jarell Quansah. From the player, personal terms are agreed, the centre-back was also in the list at Newcastle, but Bayer Leverkusen, after making very good profit with Florian Wirtz, with Jeremy Frimpong, have money to spend on the market and they will invest also on Quansah, who is joining the club from Liverpool.

“The here we go is coming soon.”

Jarell Quansah initial struggles under Arne Slot

The 22-year-old centre-back made his breakthrough with the Reds in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the club but has not been as trusted by Slot. The defender was substituted at half time in the opening game of the 2024-25 campaign at Ipswich Town with Liverpool going on to score twice in the second half to clinch a 2-0 win.

Quansah joined the Reds’ academy at the age of five, with his pending move to Leverkusen to end a 17-year association with the club. He penned a new-five year deal at Anfield back in October.

Addressing Quansah’s lack of minutes, Slot said back in mid-March: "Last season I think everybody saw what a talent he is. Then this season started with him starting and I changed him as we all know against Ipswich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ibou [Konate] and Virgil [van Dijk] were and are such a strong combination that he didn't play a lot. But every time he had to play, except for maybe the first one or two games, but afterwards he had to play you could see that maybe he is no longer a talent because as a talent you don't have any setbacks, but the moment you get setbacks it's about you and how you react.

"I think he showed in his recent performances that he's outgrown being called a talent.”