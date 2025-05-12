Liverpool are in the market for a new right-back after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave the club

Liverpool are the hunt for a new right-back this summer, with Alan Shearer revealing who he feels would be an “incredible” option to replace the hole vacated by Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The day every Liverpool fan feared arrived last week, as boyhood fan Alexander-Arnold announced via social media that he will be departing after more than 20 years at the club.

Several options have emerged as to who should be his successor in Liverpool’s right-back slot, with Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong linked with a potential move to Anfield. Northern Irish international Conor Bradley will also hope to challenge for the role, having shone when given opportunities in his first two full seasons with the Reds.

Fellow academy graduate Alexander-Arnold was met by boos from some sections of the Liverpool support when he came on to replace Bradley against Arsenal on Sunday, with sections of the Reds fanbase showing their true feelings about the 26-year-old’s decision to leave behind the only club he has ever known. The worst-kept secret in football will soon become a reality, as the England international looks set to join close friend Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid.

As for Premier League Champions Liverpool and Arne Slot, life without Alexander-Arnold will begin with a big decision to make.

Shearer names alternate right-back option for Liverpool this summer

Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries has been one of the outstanding right-backs in Europe this campaign, with Shearer explaining why he believes the Dutchman may be a good alternative for the Reds.

“Although Denzel Dumfries plays in a completely different system with Inter Milan, there’s no doubt that when I’ve seen him in that system, he’s shone. His energy has been incredible and the most impressive thing for me is how good he’s been in forward positions. He got a couple of goals, the assist in the [Champions League] semi-finals. Defensively is a different question, but certainly offensively he’s a very, very good player. Arne Slot will know him better than anyone being a fellow Dutchman,” said Shearer recently.

“Signing for Liverpool would be an option, but he’s got the chance of winning the Champions League and he’s also got a chance of winning the league so he’s obviously in a very healthy position.”

Denzel Dumfries career so far - and how attacking stats match up to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Dumfries has excelled in a wing-back role this campaign, having arguably the best season of his career as Inter have reached the Champions League final in addition to challenging for a second consecutive Scudetto.

The 29-year-old has hit 10 goals and six assists in all competitions, and was one of the difference makers as he registered two goals and three assists across the two legs of Inter’s 7-6 aggregate victory over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals.

His contribution to that unforgettable tie has certainly brought his form under Simone Inzaghi to everyone’s attention, but the Dutchman’s quality has been known for a long time thanks to commanding displays for Inter, PSV and the Netherlands national team.

In comparison with Alexander-Arnold, Dumfries’s attacking stats make for interesting reading. Dumfries has scored 52 goals and provided 77 assists across his career, compared to 27 goals and 98 assists for Alexander-Arnold across club and international football.

So while Dumfries may not provide as many assists as Alexander-Arnold, he more than makes up for that with his ability to get forward and score important goals. In addition, the Inter man is renowned for his strength and power and shines in a defensively strong Milan side.