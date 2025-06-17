Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool and the rest of the Liverpool players during the Liverpool Premier League Champions parade on May 26, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are closing in on a mega-money transfer deal with a medical now scheduled

Liverpool are looking to ramp up their transfer business once again with the summer window now officially back open.

The transfer window opened early this year to allow clubs competing in the Club World Cup to sign players to bolster their squads but teams not in the tournament have been allowed to add to their squads too.

Liverpool signed Jeremie Frimpong in the early part of the window and sanctioned Caoimhin Kelleher’s exit while also agreeing a deal worth around £10m to send Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid a few weeks before the end of his Anfield contract.

Now the Reds are expected to complete a deal for highly-rated Germany star Florian Wirtz. A deal worth up to £116m has been agreed between the Reds and Bayer Leverkusen. It is a flat fee of £100m with a potential £16m in add-ons, which if met will make the move a British record. It will be a club record deal for the Reds.

Liverpool book Florian Wirtz medical

Reports in Germany claimed Wirtz’s medical would take place later this week and Fabrizio Romano has since provided a firmer update, reporting that it will take place on Friday.

He wrote on X: “Liverpool have everything planned for Florian Wirtz to arrive on Thursday and undergo medical on Friday. The contract will be valid until June 2030 and Wirtz will be unveiled right after.”

While everything has been agreed between Leverkusen and Liverpool along with personal terms on a five-year deal for Wirtz, the Reds have yet to finalise the deal. Once the medical is completed the move will be all-but done as Arne Slot’s side edge closer to one of the biggest transfers of the summer window.

Wirtz has been influential in Leverkusen’s recent period of success and was a key part of the side that won the Bundesliga in 2023-24 without losing a game. He also won the DFB-Pokal with the side in the same campaign.

Didi Hamman raves about Florian Wirtz - dubs him best player in Europe

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has piled the praise on Wirtz following an agreement for him to join Liverpool. He said: "I think he's the best player we've got in Germany right now. He’s obviously going to come at a high price, but he’s a player who makes others better. For example, Jamal Musiala prefers to dribble and play solo, but Wirtz brings the whole team into play.

"He’s probably the best player in Europe at the moment. Leverkusen finished near the bottom of the table when Xabi Alonso took charge, but they climbed to second place this season, largely thanks to players like Wirtz.

"He’s like a street kid who isn’t afraid of challenges. If he joins a better team than Leverkusen, it could be a perfect match. I don’t think it will take long for the fans to love him here."

