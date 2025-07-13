Arne Slot looks on during a match | Getty Images

Liverpool’s next crucial signing may have become clear following the latest news on this Anfield star.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have brought in three marquee signings so far this summer in the form of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, but they still have targets on their radar to explore.

As defenders of the Premier League title, the Reds have been addressing areas in need of improvement before they head into the 2025/26 season. A new centre-forward has become a priority for Arne Slot, who has not been convinced by Darwin Nunez’s performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Uruguayan has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer and Liverpool are on the market to replace him. They will also move into the new season with the irreplaceable gap left by Diogo Jota, whose iconic number 20 shirt will be retired by the club across all levels.

While signing a new striker is still of high importance to Liverpool, they must now be prioritising bringing in a centre-back, following recent news surrounding Ibrahima Konate.

Ibrahima Konate contract latest

Liverpool have been trying to reach an agreement with Konate over a new contract but it’s looking increasingly unlikely he will commit to new terms at Anfield. Now, with his current deal due to expire next summer, clubs are well aware of his situation and Real Madrid fancy their chances at signing the Frenchman.

According to Fichajes, Konate has ‘told those close to him that he wants to wear the Real Madrid shirt’ once his time at Liverpool comes to an end. The 26-year-old has rejected an offer to stay on Merseyside until 2030, which has now ‘set off alarm bells’ across the board at Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds had viewed Konate as a key part of their future defence but that looks like it’s going to change based on his apparent current stance. His profile is ‘highly appreciated’ by those in the Spanish capital and his ‘sights are set’ on joining the ranks at the historic club.

Real Madrid have made a habit of poaching top class players on free contracts lately, with Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger recent examples of this. Trent Alexander-Arnold was almost another free signing but Los Blancos wanted to push through an early deal and ended up paying €10 million (£8.6m) for his signature.

Liverpool transfer priority is now clear

While Madrid are likely holding out for a free deal next summer, Liverpool may opt to cash in this window to avoid losing Konate for nothing. His stalled contract situation and rejection of Liverpool’s latest offer heavily suggests he does not see his future at Anfield.

Following Joel Matip’s departure last year and the recent sale of Jarell Quansah, the Reds are starting to see their centre-back options deplete. If Konate is also sold this summer, only Joe Gomez will remain to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been contrasting reports surrounding Gomez’s future, too. While some suggest he is keen to stay with Liverpool, others suggest he is eager to pursue a new role with more regular playing time.

Either way, the Premier League champions risk being dangerously low on options at centre-back and must prioritise a new signing in that position before the season starts. One injury to their central defenders could cause absolute calamity to their title-defending season.