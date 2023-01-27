With just days left until the window closes, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make a late move.

Liverpool fans are in an all-too familiar position in the transfer window. Supporters feel that their squad needs replenishment, but semm unlikely to receive it due to them already spending their budget on an attacker.

Cody Gakpo came in for £35m, but fans have pleaded for a midfield signing since before summer.

The Reds are still being linked with a number targets as deadline day approaches but it would be a surprise if the landed a big deal. Here’s the latest round-up:

Rivals move for Moises Caicedo

One of Liverpool’s primary midfield targets has been subject to another bid from a Premier League rival. Earlier in the window it was Chelsea who submitted a £50m bid for Moises Caicedo, which was promptly rejected. Now we’ve heard news that Arsenal sent a £60m bid to Brighton, but that too was rejected.

Brighton’s stance hasn’t changed as they want to keep Caicedo until at least the summer. Interest in the midfielder is growing week on week as most of the top clubs in England have set their sights on signing the Ecuador international.

Come the summer, it is expected Liverpool will revisit the transfer, but will face stiff competition from Chelsea and now Arsenal.

Sander Berge emerges as late window target

Revealed today by Simon Phillips, Chelsea and Liverpool both have their eye on Sheffield United’s Sander Berge. The midfielder possesses an all-round game that would certainly suit Klopp’s style of play and his age profile (24) and physical make-up (1.95m) makes him an interesting option in midfield.

With his deal with the Championship club running out at the end of the season, the total fee would be less than £30m. Rumoured figures have been around £22m, but he certainly falls under the bracket of a cheaper midfield option.

Last-minute short-term loan options?

Liverpool are assessing the sqauds of some of Europe’s top clubs, including thatAtletico Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for loan options. The Reds already have a short-term loan in place with Juve’s Arthur Melo, but the Brazilian has been hampered with injuries and has only made a short substitute appearance so far.

Options from those teams could include Adrian Rabiot, Weston McKennie from Juventus or perhaps Rodrigo de Paul or Saul Niguez but its unclear if Liverpool will make a move. If Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did leave, then they would be more inclined to move for a short-term deal.

Any outgoings?

As it stands, there aren’t any planned outgoings. But Jurgen Klopp did comment on the future of Nathaniel Phillips today, saying “Depends on the offers [for Phillips], we have to be prepared for pretty much everything.”

There’s more of a chance of that happening as Liverpool recalled young centre-back Rhys Williams from his loan at Blackpool, but that’s the only possible outgoing.