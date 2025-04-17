Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A closer look at five of the biggest Liverpool transfer stories and how they are progressing.

Liverpool are expected to oversee a number of changes once the summer transfer window opens for business. After two relatively quiet periods following Arne Slot’s arrival, all signs are pointing to some big changes once the season is wrapped up.

The Reds are closing in on the Premier League title and need just six more points to be crowned champions. Winning the league will undoubtedly make Anfield a very attractive destination and with prize money in the bank, they will be able to splash out on some statement signings.

Liverpool have already made their first big move ahead of the new season by agreeing new terms with Mohamed Salah. Virgil van Dijk is expected to be next but the same will unlikely be said about Trent Alexander-Arnold, who remains closely linked with Real Madrid.

The bulk of the squad Slot inherited from Jurgen Klopp remained mostly in tact after last summer, but we can expect to see some major changes once the transfer window opens for business. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest Liverpool transfer narratives and how they have been unfolding.

Liverpool ‘willing’ to pay big for Alexander Isak

It’s no secret that Liverpool are among those interested in signing Alexander Isak this summer. With 24 goals and six assists in all competitions so far this season, it’s not hard to see why multiple clubs are hoping to sign him at the end of the season.

However, it seems Liverpool are looking to assert their dominance and come out on top of the pile. According to a report from Fichajes, the Reds have put him at the top of their priority list and are ‘willing’ to table an offer of €150 million (£129m). This would eclipse the current British transfer record set by Chelsea when they paid £115 million for Moises Caicedo in 2023.

Premier League duo interested in Darwin Nunez

After struggling to cement himself under Slot and coming under consistent criticism since his arrival, all signs are pointing to Liverpool selling Darwin Nunez this summer. Multiple outlets and reporters are now speaking matter-of-factly when it comes to the Nunez exit rumours, but where will he end up next?

Saudi Arabia remain in the running for his signature but two Premier League sides are also keen. According to TEAMtalk, both Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have been credited with interest in Nunez.

Alexis Mac Allister’s dad shuts down Real Madrid rumours

As well as their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Alexis Mac Allister as well. Several reports from Spain recently claimed that Los Blancos are considering a move for the midfielder, who has become a key member of the Liverpool team.

However, Mac Allister’s father has spoken out about these rumours and has shut down the speculation.

“There is nothing to comment on. Alexis is very happy in Liverpool,” Carlos Mac Allister told winwin. The former Argentina international is also his son’s agent.

“He hopes to win the Premier League title this season, and then enjoy a vacation he did not get last year. It is important that we respect the institution he plays for, so any comments from us would be superfluous.

“He is under contract with Liverpool until 2028, he is happy at the club, and we hope he continues there.”

Will Harvey Elliott leave Liverpool?

Harvey Elliott is one player whose name has been doing the rounds recently. With a much less active role under Slot, the rumours have been circling the 22-year-old and whether his future lies away from Anfield or not.

Despite stressing his desire to fight for his place at the club, Liverpool ‘will not stand in Elliott’s way’ if the door opens to a new opportunity this summer. Former chief scout Mick Brown recently told Football Insider that the Reds ‘will be open’ to seeing what offers they can attract for the versatile attacker.

Liverpool reportedly value Elliott at £50 million but Brown believes they will need to knock that price down if they are looking to cash in.

Liverpool have ‘made contact’ over Milos Kerkez

One of Liverpool’s priorities heading into the summer is signing a new left-back and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has been the leading target for a while now.

According the The i Paper, the Reds have ‘made initial contact’ with their Premier League rivals over potentially signing Kerkez. However, no official bid has been put on the table yet.

The Cherries have reportedly made it clear that they will not sell the 21-year-old for less than £40 million, which will certainly be a price Liverpool can meet once the summer window opens.

