The futures of Van Dijk and Salah now look secure at Liverpool | Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed a new contract for Mohamed Salah - with club captain Virgil van Dijk set to follow

Liverpool fans were handed the news they have craved all season as it was confirmed on Friday that Mohamed Salah had officially put pen to paper on a new contract at Anfield. Speculation has been rife all campaign on what will happen come the end of the season with Salah in the final year of his deal on Merseyside.

However, he has now penned fresh terms that will keep him at Liverpool until 2027. It comes as a big relief given that he has scored 32 goals and provided 22 assists in all competitions. Replacing those kind of numbers in the summer would not have come cheap.

Captain Virgil van Dijk and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are both approaching the final months of their contracts at the club. Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and has not publicly spoken on his contract situation at Anfield. Van Dijk and Salah have both made comments throughout the season, with the captain saying last week there had been progress on a new deal.

Van Dijk new Liverpool contract agreed

Reports earlier this week then indicated that there had been a breakthrough with both Salah and Van Dijk when it came to new deals. Now with Salah’s contract confirmed, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave a fresh update on Van Dijk on Friday morning.

He wrote on X: “Virgil van Dijk will sign his new deal at Liverpool valid until June 2027 very soon, agreement done. All details of the contract have been sealed, also approved by the lawyers and VVD will put pen to paper before end of the season. Two more years. Salah + Virgil, confirmed.”

While replacing Salah’s goals would have been difficult for the Reds, filling the void left by a potential Van Dijk departure would have proven just as tough. The Netherlands star is Liverpool’s most influential defender and the Reds are already on the hunt for a new centre-back as they have still not replaced Joel Matip following his exit from the club last summer.

Salah reacts to new Liverpool contract

Speaking about his decision to remain with the Reds, Salah told the club website: “It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I’ve been here since I was like 24, 25 so I’ve grown up here as a person and as a player. I’m also very happy when the younger players come to me and ask me questions. I have a great relationship with everyone here. Sometimes I look at the players and just laugh because I know I’ve been in their situation before; sometimes you just can’t handle the pressure and you just look at the situation from different ways. But when you grow up you see it differently. I’m very happy with my roles during the years.

He added: “I’m more proud when we win team trophies because this is the most important thing. When you win something with the team and are scoring goals and you are involved, that’s what people remember. Just individual awards without winning anything doesn’t feel great. I’m just a good winger and I try to do my job. As long as we’re winning games and are close to winning trophies, that’s the most important thing.”