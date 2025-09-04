Ibrahima Konate could leave Liverpool in 2026 | Getty Images

A roundup of the latest Liverpool transfer rumours following a chaotic summer Deadline Day,

Liverpool rounded off a dramatic transfer window with arguably the biggest deal of the summer. The Premier League champions set a new British transfer record with their signing of Alexander Isak, adding his impressive £125 million to their hefty bill.

The Reds also set a new record for the most amount of money spent by a Premier League club in a single window. Their £446 million in outgoings was head and shoulders above their rivals and eclipsed the previous record of £434.5 million set by Chelsea in 2023.

However, despite their bold approach to new signings, Liverpool didn’t get all their desired targets over the line. Marc Guehi was a glaring miss for Arne Slot’s side after a dramatic collapse in talks on Deadline Day. Crystal Palace’s 11th hour U-turn has left the door wide open to a potential revisit in the new year.

As the dust settles following the end of a chaotic window, we’ve taken a look at some of the lingering rumours and what they could mean for business in January.

Liverpool could sign Marc Guehi for cut price fee

After failing to sign Guehi for an agreed £35 million, Liverpool will have the chance to revisit their interest in 2026. With the centre-back unwilling to sign a new contract with Crystal Palace, the Reds can either wait to bring him in as a free agent at the end of the season, or come in with a new offer in January.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are set to ‘reignite’ their pursuit of Guehi in the new year to avoid battling with multiple clubs in the summer. A new asking price and reduced fee of £25 million will reportedly be enough to get a deal over the line.

Ibrahima Konate future still uncertain

Another Football Insider report claims that the Guehi situation continues to cast doubt over the future of Ibrahima Konate. The France international is also well into the final 12 months of his contract and is yet to reach an agreement with the club over a new deal.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown spoke to the outlet about Liverpool’ stance on Konate. Brown believes the Reds will be eager to tie the centre-back down to new terms, as right now they don’t have the depth to let him go.

“If he doesn’t [sign a new deal], then they’ll have a decision to make and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him leave in January rather than on a free at the end of the year.

“Especially if they go back in for Guehi, because he’d be an immediate replacement. So it all depends on how these talks go over his new contract.”

Nathan Collins ‘on Liverpool’s shortlist’

The running theme of this roundup is defenders, as that is now the main focus for Liverpool. Brentford’s Nathan Collins is another centre-back on the Reds’ radar and he remains a topic of interest ahead of the January window.

CaughtOffside has reported that Collins is ‘on Liverpool’s shortlist’ of defensive targets but they are yet to make a formal bid, unlike the situation with Guehi.

The Reds will need to fork out more money and be prepared to face more competition for Collins, though. The report claims that Brentford would consider a bid in the region of €50 million (£43m) but Tottenham Hotspur have been described as the ‘most serious contenders’ in the race for his signature. Man United are also expected to keep a close eye on the Bees captain.

