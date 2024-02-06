Liverpool transfer target received 'incredible requests' in January window that were all 'rejected'
Liverpool have had their eye on some new recruits but did not make any signings during the January window.
While the main headlines linked with Liverpool's interest on the transfer market have been largely high profile, blockbuster moves, the club have also been monitoring options for their future.
The recent rise of 20-year-old Conor Bradley has highlighted the Reds' commitment to growing young talent. Trent Alexander-Arnold is of course one of the biggest examples in recent years, as he has risen from youth player to vice-captain of the first team.
There also comes a point where clubs must plan to replace ageing players. Jurgen Klopp has been looking for new recruits to eventually step in at centre-back for Virgil van Dijk, who turns 33 this year. A name has also been mentioned as a potential successor to Andy Robertson, who will turn 30 next month.
Last summer, Calciomercato reported that Liverpool had set their sights on bringing in 19-year-old left-back Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. He was viewed as an option to nurture for the future, rather than an immediate impact signing for the first team.
Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus have also been linked to the defender but Lecce have seemed keen to keep hold of Dorgu as he continues to make positive steps at the Italian club. A more recent report from Calciomercato claimed that Liverpool were 'first to inquire about the costs and margins for a negotiation' for the services of Dorgu.
While the Reds weren't directly named as parties who had opened talks for the left-back during the January window, Lecce’s technical director Pantaleo Corvino has confirmed that a number of clubs did shoot their shot.
"In January, I brought the president some essential written offers. I would add that I have had incredible unwritten requests. They were rejected," Corvino said.
Dorgu has enjoyed a number of starts for Lecce this season as he continues to push his way to a regular role. The 19-year-old mainly operates at left-back but can also be deployed in midfield when required. He has contributed a goal and an assist across all competitions so far this season.