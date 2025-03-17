Liverpool are looking to bolster their attacking options with an approach for a red hot striker this summer.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are on the market for a new striker this summer, as question marks have been raised over Arne Slot’s options in attack. The depth the Reds have across the frontline is impressive but it remains to be seen how much of it will stay in tact beyond this season.

Mohamed Salah reignited exit rumours when he was seen teary-eyed after their Champions League exit. Meanwhile, a lot of reports have suggested this season will be the last at Anfield for Darwin Nunez, who has continuously struggled to live up to his record transfer fee three years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diogo Jota has also come under fire recently, with many fans criticising his performances this season and claiming his injuries have played a part in his dip in form.

Liverpool could be gearing up for a significant spending spree this summer, with Arne Slot looking to make some changes, having signed just Federico Chiesa and the pending Giorgi Mamardashvili since his arrival.

Alexander Isak has been one of the main names linked with an Anfield move this summer but another highly sought-after forward in Victor Osimhen is also on the radar.

Victor Osimhen backed for Premier League switch

For years now, clubs have been watching Osimhen closely while he’s continued to impress in Italy. After leaving Lille for Napoli in 2020, the Nigeria international has been in impressive form each season, tallying a total of 76 goals for the Serie A side in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, Osimhen notched 17 goals and four assists in all competitions, prior to his loan move to Galatasaray. The clinical forward has now carried his impressive form over to another league, with 26 goals in 30 appearances for the Turkish club.

There’s been a lot of speculation over where Osimhen’s future lies and it seems Napoli are finally willing to listen to offers for him. His international teammate and captain of Nigeria William Troost-Ekong believes the Premier League is the next step for Osimhen, who still has a long career ahead of him at 26 years of age.

Liverpool are among a few English clubs keeping tabs on him, and his national team skipper has given his thoughts on the links, having played in the Premier League himself with Watford.

‘Relentless’ Osimhen will ‘suit the Premier League’

Speaking to talkSPORT, Troost-Ekong said: “I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams. It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team. I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also reading, like everyone else is, that he has a clause this summer. When he went to Galatasaray I think it worked out amazingly for him. I couldn’t see him playing there for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season.”

Osimhen’s release clause is reportedly in the region of £63 million and talkSPORT suggests a weekly wage of around £200,000 would also need to be offered to secure his signature.

Manchester United have already sent scouts to watch him recently, while he has been linked with Chelsea for a good while now. Liverpool have entered the chase too, but it remains to be seen which club he will choose if he does make a move.

“It’s the part he’s working on the most. His qualities are his tenacity, he’s relentless, he’ll chase down every ball. In the air he’s amazing. You can play the ball up to him and he’ll hold the ball up,” Troost-Ekong continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he’s one-on-one in the box, or you cross it in, he’s going to score. He’s direct so I think that’s why he would suit the Premier League.”

In other news, Diogo Jota makes promise to Liverpool fans as he posts statement on Newcastle United loss