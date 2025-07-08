Liverpool and Newcastle United have both shown an interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

A Premier League rival are interested in signing Liverpool target Marc Guehi, reports suggest.

The centre-back is in the final year of his Crystal Palace contract. Guehi joined the Eagles from Chelsea for £18 million in 2021 and has made impressive progressive during his time in South London.

Last season, Guehi captained Palace to a first major trophy in the club’s history. Oliver Glasner’s side won the FA Cup as they earned a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final at Wembley. Guehi has also become a regular England international and started the defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Guehi is an appealing option for the Reds. He’s still aged 24 and is still to hit his peak years, while he has more than 200 senior appearances under his belt.

Newcastle remain keen

However, it is suggested by The Athletic that Newcastle United remain keen on Guehi. The Magpies tried to sign the former Swansea City loanee last summer but had several bids - reportedly up to £60 million - rejected by Palace.

In addition, GiveMeSport suggests that Newcastle are ‘not giving up’ on Guehi’ and that they are ‘sniffing an opportunity to pounce’ for a potential cut-price deal.

However, it is unlikely that Palace will want to lose Guehi for less than they believe he’s valued at. Next season, the Eagles will compete in Europe for the first time in the club’s history. If they are in the Europa League then they will be competing with teams such as AS Roma, Porto and VfB Stuttgart. The winners of the competition earn a place in the 2026-27 Champions League.

‘Superstar money’

Speaking on Guehi last summer, Palace chairman Steve Parish told BBC Sport: “We’d like to keep hold of him. There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it.

“Somebody [in another interview] said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money. Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.

“He is certainly not making anybody’s life difficult, his agents are decent people. It’s a very good situation. Whether he is here or not will make no difference to how he performs.”

Liverpool have also been linked with a potential move for Jorrel Hato of Ajax. The 19-year-old has been capped six times by the Netherlands and was named the Eredivisie Talent of the Year last season. Hato is capable of playing centrally and on the left-hand side of defence.