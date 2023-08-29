Liverpool are being linked with multiple players with the window just days away from closing.

Liverpool are being linked with a number of players across midfield and defence as the summer transfer window draws to a close.

Having already signed three midfielders this summer, there is still a feeling that another more defensively-minded player could arrive, as well as a centre-back to help complete their rebuild.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Time is of the essence however, as the window closes on September 1 and the club will have to strike fast if they are looking to recruit in either position.

With concrete reports stipulating it could be a busy week, here’s a transfer round-up of the latest targets being linked with a move to Anfield.

Defensive transfer rumours

Firstly, Joel Matip is being linked with a move away from Liverpool, as French media outlet L’Equipe are claiming that Rennes are targeting the former Schalke defender who has one year left on his current deal.

On top of that, Liverpool were linked with Rennes defender Arthur Theate last week, with David Lynch claiming he was a player to keep an eye on. Matip is being eyed as a replacement for Theate, who is being targeted by multiple clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Gomez has also reportedly emerged as a target for the Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad and West Ham. The Times have reported that West Ham are discussing testing Liverpool’s resolve with a bid for Gomez who is hoping to receive more game time to kickstart his England career once again.

Al Ittihad like Gomez as versatile player who can play anywhere across the back line but Liverpool insist they’ve no intention to sell important players in the final days, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Midfield additions

Despite Wataru Endo arriving, there is still a focus on another midfield addition. Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been a name mentioned, according to Ben Jacobs: “Yeah, Douglas Luiz is a name that has been discussed internally by Liverpool. I’m not aware of any movement at this point,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

The Aston Villa midfielder quietly impressed last season as a mainstay in Unai Emery’s side who qualified for Europe and he could be an experienced option to bring in.

Another name being talked about by The Athletic is Bayer Leverkusen’s Exequiel Palacios and the World Cup winner is someone who can cover both centre-back and defensive midfield.