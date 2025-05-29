Graham Potter, Manager of West Ham United, applauds the fans following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and West Ham United FC at Old Trafford on May 11, 2025 in Manchester, England. | Getty Images

Three Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in Liverpool ace Caoimhin Kelleher

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United and West Ham United have ‘joined the race’ to sign Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, it has been reported by Sky Sports News.

It emerged in the last 24 hours that Brentford had made an approach for the Republic of Ireland international with Bayer Leverkusen making a move for Bees number one Mark Flekken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds are said to value Kelleher over £20m, with reports earlier in the season claiming the Anfield outfit would demand as much as £40m for the 26-year-old. Brentford are in ‘pole position’ for the goalkeeper who has expressed his desire for more regular football. Newcastle United and Chelsea were two other Premier League sides credited with an interest.

Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson spoke recently, outlining his desire for Kelleher to move elsewhere for more regular football. Leeds are on the hunt for an upgrade in the goalkeeping department after Illan Meslier was dropped for their Championship run-in.

West Ham are also keen to bolster between the posts, with all of their goalkeepers 32 or older. Alphonse Areola made 26 appearances this season with Lukasz Fabianski, who is 40, playing 17 times.

Why Liverpool are willing to sell Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher was interviewed on the pitch after Liverpool lifted the Premier League title on Sunday and said he was keen to play week in, week out. He said: "I've said it before as well, I feel like I'm good enough to be a No.1 and I feel like I'm good enough to play week in, week out and that's what I'm looking to do. This season I was lucky enough to play a lot of games but it's definitely something I'm looking at."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just one year remaining on his contract with the club, Liverpool must take the opportunity to cash in on the player this summer. Valencia goalkeeper and Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili has already completed a deal to join Liverpool after an agreement was struck last August. With three goalkeepers, Kelleher will be allowed to leave as Alisson Becker still has two years remaining on his deal with the club.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been a wonderful player for Liverpool - fans will understand his desire to leave

Although he is the second choice at Anfield, Kelleher has still made 20 appearances this season, 10 of those coming in the Premier League as he claimed a deserved winners medal.

He has made 67 appearances in his entire Liverpool career, keeping 24 clean sheets. The 26-year-old has been hugely reliable when called upon to stand in for Alisson and while a number of fans will be sad to him department, the majority will understand his reasoning.

Kelleher is good enough to walk into almost any Premier League side and be the number one, he is unfortunate to be at Liverpool at a time when the Alisson is also there. The Brazilian is arguably the best goalkeeper to have ever played for the Reds and certainly in the conversation for the best number one in Premier League history.