Erik ten Hag could be about to help earn Liverpool £20 million-plus

The summer transfer window is soon to open and dominos could fall into place that leads to a Liverpool departure.

The transfer window is about to begin in full swing. And despite the door still to officially open on 1 June, there has been plenty of activity brewing,with the Premier League champions showing that they wish to waste little time.

Liverpool are ensuring that they assemble a squad that is capable of defending their crown in the 2025-26 season. The Reds cruised to their 20th English championship, winning it with four matches to spare. But Arne Slot is wary that the challengers will be stronger next season.

Manchester City are expected to mount a serious push after relinquishing their crown after four years. Arsenal will be hungry to push for top spot after finishing as runners-up for the past three years. Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Chelsea are expected to pose improved challenges.

But the Reds’ business they have planned has been given widespread approval. While they have been unable to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield, with the right-back opting to reject a new contract ahead of a free transfer to Real Madrid, his replacement has been quickly identified as Jeremie Frimpong. The Netherlands international has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool are willing to meet his £30 million release clause.

And plenty of Kopites are relishing the prospect of Frimpong’s Leverkusen team-mate moving to Anfield. Together, they played an instrumental role to help Die Werkself claim their maiden Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 campaign. Wirtz is regarded as one of the leading young talents in Europe.

The thought of Milos Kerkez flying down the flank from left-back is one to whet the appetite. Kerkez has been one of the standout full-backs in the Premier League for AFC Bournemouth this season.

But with additions will means there are some departures. Not everyone part of the title-winning squad etched into club history will stay. Not all will want to remain at L4. Certainly, Caoimhin Kelleher has made his intentions clear that he’d be open to leaving Liverpool. The goalkeeper has been a magnificent deputy to Alisson Becker over the past few seasons. He’s been between the posts for two Carabao Cup triumphs and made 10 outings en route to the Premier League crown.

However, Kelleher has spoken of his desire to become a No.1 in his own right. That will be away from Anfield, with Alisson firmly first choice and Giorgi Mamardashvili signing from Valencia on 1 July for up to £29 million.

Everyone will wish Kelleher, who has a year left on his contract, well if he does leave. He’s displayed his quality when he’s featured and deserves a chance. He won’t be short of suitors, with several clubs linked. And reports suggest that he could be heading to the capital, with Brentford keen.

The Bees are an established top-flight outfit and punched well above their weigh again this term by finishing 10th. However, Brentford are a selling club, having offloaded the likes of Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins in recent years. Goalkeeper Mark Flekken could be the next to earn a big move, with Bayer Leverkusen interested. A new chapter is afoot at the Bay Arena, with head coach Xabi Alonso leaving to take charge of Real Madrid. Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been appointed Alonso’s successor.

If Ten Hag signs Flekken then Brentford will require a replacement. Sky Sports suggests that Kelleher is on the radar and an approach has been made. While Kelleher is approaching the final 12 months of his contract, he’s thought to be valued in excess of £20 million. Should Liverpool bank that fee, it will be funds to reinvest in the squad.