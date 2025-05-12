Liverpool might have found their new James Milner as £16m solution 'found' to Trent Alexander-Arnold problem
Trent Alexander-Arnold will be saying his final goodbyes to Anfield very soon, and Liverpool have a tough job at hand to replace the England right-back as he heads off to Real Madrid.
While the Reds are lucky enough to have a ready-made replacement in Conor Bradley, an important decision is to be made about who should be signed as competition for Bradley as the 21-year-old looks to nail down a regular starting berth.
Alternatively, the Premier League Champions may not need to sign anyone at all. Arne Slot reportedly feels he has four players in his current squad capable of deputising at right-back, including a hard-working utility man signed under Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool look to midfield to solve problem left by Trent Alexander-Arnold exit
Emerging as the biggest issue caused by Alexander-Arnold’s exit is how the Reds will replace his creative output. The 26-year-old has registered 98 assists during his nine years playing in the first team, and his trademark crossing and passing range is renowned as amongst the best in world football.
Slot may decide that the club’s transfer budget is better spent on a creative midfielder, meaning that the Dutchman may utilise the versatility of the players already at his disposal.
One man viewed inside the club as a capable option at right-back is Wataru Endo, per a report from Rousing the Kop. Signed for £16m in the summer of 2023, Endo was a dependable performer in the base of midfield under Klopp and has remained so for his successor.
Despite losing his place in midfield to the reborn Ryan Gravenberch this campaign, Endo has been increasingly trusted to come on and help his side grind out victories as they neared another Premier League title.
Endo’s role lately can be compared to that of James Milner, who was a key player under Klopp due to his unfaltering reliability and played in almost every position for Liverpool - including often deputising for Alexander-Arnold at right-back.
Loved by the Anfield faithful, 32-year-old Endo could play a similar role for Slot whether he decides to bring in reinforcements in the summer or not. Reds fans would be more than happy to see him stick around and play an important role next term.
Captain of the Japanese national team, Endo is known for his tireless work and reliability when it matters. Think of his solitary Premier League goal to date, a crucial 87th-minute equaliser against Fulham in December 2023 before Alexander-Arnold scored the winner a minute later.
Klopp often spoke of the importance of Milner to his successful trophy-winning sides, and the impact he had both on and off the pitch should never be understated.
“He doesn’t like the position but he plays it exceptionally well because he is a smart footballer and he likes to be involved,” said Klopp of Milner playing right-back during the 2021-22 season.
“That is why he always thought he had to play in the middle of the park but the way we play the right-back is quite influential and has a few possession opportunities to be influential in the game.
“He is an important part of the squad, not only if he plays but in the dressing room he is an incredibly influential player.”