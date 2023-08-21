Liverpool turned down World Cup star to sign Wataru Endo

Liverpool have plenty of targets in midfield this summer and the latest reports have revealed some interesting decisions.

Liverpool reportedly had the chance to sign Morocco’s World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat but turned it down to sign Wataru Endo.

Amrabat, 27, has been a target of several elite clubs this summer, most notably Barcelona and Manchester United, but no move has been agreed for him to leave Fiorentina as of yet.

He did star at the World Cup in Qatar for Morocco as they made history to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Amrabat was famed for his performances on the world stage, with his standout moment being an incredible battle with Kylian Mbappe in which he managed to keep pace with the forward, before producing a brilliant tackle.

A starring role in his side’s run to the Europa Conference League final further enhanced his reputation and a summer move looked inveitable, but it’s been two months of reports and nothing concrete.

The fact that Fabrizio Romano has revealed that prior to Liverpool’s completed deal for Endo, they had considered a deal for Amrabat, tells us a lot about their specifications for a defensive midfield.

Having been linked with Kalvin Phillips, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Ryan Gravenberch and Cheick Doucoure, one thing stands out: all of those targets, except Phillips, are 23 years of age or younger.

They signed Fabinho in 2018 when he was 24 and he went onto enjoy five successful years as a key part of Liverpool’s side. Amrabat, as a 27-year-old, is seemingly not in the right age-profile.

Endo at 30 is an exception to the rule; he has been brought in to add legs to their midfield, the type of midfield physicality that the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner used to bring.

However, they are looking to sign a first-choice midfield general who can anchor Klopp’s midfield, and this particular signing is being viewed as a long-term move.