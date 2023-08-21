The Liverpool target has been in sublime form at the start of this season.

Liverpool target Khephren Thuram has been posting some impressive performances at the start of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Thuram, 22, was a key target in the early stages of the window, alongside Borussia Mochengladbach Manu Kone, and fees of around £30-35m were being reported from multiple sources.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has been a key figure across their two successive 1-1 draws against Lille and FC Lorient, starting in both games.

Starting in a midfield three, he played slightly further forward from the defensive midfield position, just ahead of Youssouf Ndayishimiye.

His strengths are better suited to either playing alongside a more defensively-minded midfielder, or as part of a midfield three where he can carry the ball, chase down opposing players and drive his team forward.

This was apparent across his first two games; he has produced some strong all-round performances with 84 passes, 90% pass accuracy, seven key passes, two big chances created, 5/10 successful dribbles, nine tackles, two interceptions and 15/27 duels won.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following Liverpool’s signing of defensive midfielder Wataru Endo, it’s unclear what their plan is for another midfield addition. Reports have linked the likes of Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch to Anfield.

All three are good options, but with time running out in the window, they may have to strike sooner rather than later to avoid a similar disappointment they suffered with Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo across the last two weeks.

Thuram would no doubt help to bring a kind of energy and size that their midfield hasn’t had for a sustained spell - his ability to carry the ball from deep is also a strong bonus for a side like Jurgen Klopp’s who look to play on the front-foot and press high as well as devastate teams on the counter-attack.

Given that Phillips and Gravenberch have barely featured this campaign, if they were to move for someone then Doucoure would be the smartest option as he’s already up to speed.

The same applies to Thuram who has been impressive and it’s still very much a deal that could be completed, if they re-ignited their interest. At the back end of July, Nice’s manager left the door open by saying: “We hope to keep all of our vital players, but we’ve never tied players down. If all parties are satisfied, a departure could happen.”