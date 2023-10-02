Liverpool urged to land Premier League pair as pundit hails ‘good’ player

Liverpool are back in action this week following their loss in the Premier League this past weekend

Liverpool are in Europa League action on Thursday at home to Union SG. They will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were beaten 2-1 by Spurs after going down to nine men. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Reds urged to land midfielder

Ex-top flight striker Darren Bent believes Liverpool should hand Kalvin Phillips an escape route from Manchester City. The England international has struggled to make an impact since moving to the Etihad Stadium from Leeds United last year.

Bent has said on talkSPORT: “Yeah, potentially. Because I think Kalvin Phillips would be disciplined enough to just sit there and know his role.

“He’s a good player. He’s not going to make them weaker. It makes them stronger because Mac Allister would then move into his more natural position.”

Attacker would be ideal, says ex-player

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchinson has said West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen would be ideal for Klopp’s side in the future. The former Hull City man scored the winner for the Hammers in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina in Prague earlier this year.

Bowen, 26, moved to the London Stadium in 2020 and has since scored 45 goals in 165 games in all competitions, five of which have come in seven games so far this term. Hutchinson reckons he would be a perfect replacement for whenever Mo Salah moves on from Anfield.