The 2-1 loss against Tottenham saw Liverpool on the wrong end of a disastrous VAR decision.

The VAR controversy continues to rumble on for Liverpool following the weekend and now it’s been claimed that the decision could cost Liverpool up to £80m.

Luis Diaz’s perfectly legitimate goal was ruled offside after a mistake from the match officials and VAR team on the day which would have seen Liverpool take a 2-1 lead at the time.

There have been apologies over that decision from the PGMOL, but to make matters worse, they’ve also stated that Diogo Jota should not have been sent off as well, leaving fans to ponder what could have been.

It was made all the more worse by a 96th minute Joel Matip own goal, which saw Jurgen Klopp’s side forfeit their hard-earned point in the dying seconds, and many have looked at this game as one, or even three points dropped after everything that occurred during the game.

Klopp claimed yesterday that “We’re over it ... we are not children” in response to the game, but it’s certainly a moment in time not just for Liverpool fans, but the sport in this country as well, as the battle for VAR continues.

And to make matters worse, football finance expert Rob Wilson, who spoke to BettingSites.co.uk has claimed the VAR decision could be extremely costly for Liverpool at the end of the season.

“There’s a discernible difference in prize money for the Premier League’s top two of about £5m or £6m, but Liverpool still would have qualified for the Champions League, and that’s much bigger than finishing 5th. It’s offset a bit by the Europa League, but £80million is the difference between qualifying for the Europa rather than the Champions League.

“That’s why it’s much more important for clubs to finish in the top four than finish champions. There isn’t that much difference between finishing fourth or finishing first, but it’s next to nothing. Fifth to fourth is where the big money is earned.”

Looking at their competitors for the top four and the title, Manchester City will continue to be the leading force, Arsenal look just as strong as last season, Tottenham have had a brilliant start but lack the squad depth of their current rivals, but no European football for Ange Postecoglou could be a blessing in disguise.

Outside of that, Manchester United and Chelsea look incapable of pushing for top four this season and Newcastle, who currently sit in eighth, are likely to be up amongst the challenging pack as well, but their other committments could take its toll.

With Liverpool likely to go deep in multiple competitions as well, they too could feel the effects of a long season which could be very tight going into the final few weeks.