A moment of respect between Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta before the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal | Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will sign a new No.9 this summer but could Arne Slot see off a rival by signing one of the most prolific in Europe?

Liverpool are playing a waiting game now with the crux of their transfer business tied up already and new arrivals being dependent on others leaving.

Arne Slot must be the envy of his peers now knowing that he has the rest of the transfer window to land a new No.9, even if demand currently outweighs supply.

Elite strikers are few and far between in the age of Mo Salah and his brethren, however, the Reds’ boss is on the lookout for one who can guarantee the goals that Napoli-bound Darwin Nunez couldn’t.

Several names have been linked with Liverpool having a “genuine interest” in Nick Woltemade, the towering VFB Stuttgart striker with the dazzling dribbling skills, and are “seriously interested” in Hugo Ekitike of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Liverpool still targeting move for Viktor Gyokeres

According to Correio da Manha though, when Nunez’s move to Napoli is confirmed, the name at the top of Slot’s shopping list could strike a blow to two Premier League rivals.

Before the transfer window opened, it looked certain that Viktor Gyokeres would join Manchester United given his connections with Ruben Amorim, however, the Sweden international soon indicated that he preferred a move to the more stable Arsenal who also have Champions League football on offer.

The 27-year old is “furious” with Sporting Lisbon over a dispute about a gentleman’s agreement concerning the fee needed to secure his services. The player insists that a £50m fee plus just under £10m in add-ons was agreed between the two parties whilst Sporting have denied this and are holding out for £68m. Less than the originally quoted £85m transfer release clause.

Arsenal are the only club, reported by Correio de Manha, to have made an offer with the Gunners proposal being the £55m plus £10m initially thought to get a deal done.

Should Gyokeres be top of Liverpool’s shopping list?

Gyokeres is an out and out goalscorer with the same sort of physicality as Nunez, however, there is a question mark over his name. Can he score goals in a top five league, namely the Premier League?

The 27-year old spent a long time in England without any teams from the top flight giving him a chance, in fact, Brighton, who are well known for their recruitment, let him go for just £1m.

The difference with Gyokeres compared to the other names linked is that he is more of an out and out No.9, a target man or focal point for the attack whereas Ekitike and especially Woltemade, are capable of dropping in behind a central striker or playing on the left or right of a three.

Signing Gyokeres wouldn’t be a risk. He is robust, athletic and has proven that he can score goals at international level and in the Champions League, but is he the right option for Liverpool? I’m not so sure.