Darwin Nunez’s exit could trigger yet another exciting incoming at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has expressed a desire to remain in Europe next season as he edges closer to a departure which could open the door to yet another high-profile signing at Anfield.

Nunez is poised to leave Merseyside after three seasons and a particularly difficult 2024/25 season under Arne Slot which saw him fall down the pecking order and start just seven times in the Premier League - while only scoring seven across all competitions. The Uruguayan is understood to be the subject of interest from Serie A giants Napoli, with several reports indicating talks are ongoing between the champions of England and the winners of the Italian league over a deal for Nunez.

It’s expected Nunez, 26, will be the long-term replacement for Victor Osimhen in Naples, with the Nigerian seeming to have no further role to play under Antonio Conte after spending last season on loan at Galatasaray. Meanwhile, it is reported that Nunez’s exit from Anfield could accelerate Liverpool’s push to sign a clinical centre forward to help the team in next year’s title race.

Liverpool remain seriously interested in Hugo Ekitike

English champions Liverpool believe that they still have a good chance of signing Hugo Ekitike this summer. The Reds have splashed huge sums of money to acquire the likes of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, and once the imminent arrival of Milos Kerkez is confirmed, the club’s overall spending will be somewhere in the region of £150m. However, the Premier League holders still feel they need to sign a young centre forward this summer that can lead the line in the 2025/26 season title race.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg believes Liverpool see Ekitike as a main target. He posted on X: “Liverpool feel that Napoli have a good chance of signing Darwin Nunez, as the player tends to prefer staying in Europe.

“Talks between the clubs have started, and LFC will not stand in his way should he decide to leave. Liverpool remain seriously interested in Hugo Ekitike and still see themselves as having a very good chance in the race for the French striker, but Manchester United and Chelsea are still there. A sale of Nunez is important for the next steps.”

Hugo Ekitike is emerging as hot property this summer

Hugo Ekitike is viewed at this moment as one of the most coveted young forwards in European football. The Frenchman enjoyed a fine campaign for Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 15 times and providing eight assists in the Bundesliga as his team finished third - marking the club’s highest league finish since 1993. While in the Europa League he registered a further four goals and three assists to help his team reach the quarter-final.

The 6ft 3in forward also found the net three times in three games during the DFB Pokal, taking his overall tally to 22 for the season, marking a career best campaign for the young striker.

Ekitike showed different sides of his game in both halves of the season which made him hugely appealing to Europe’s elite. For example, in the first six months, he played as a second striker behind Omar Marmoush, often doing the work that goes unnoticed such as holding the ball up, linking play and creating chances for the Egyptian. Whereas, in the second half of the campaign, he was much more relied upon as the main man, and proved he could be equally effective in front of goal when acting as the main attacking outlet.

Ekitike completed the six most dribbles in the Bundesliga last season, and also completed the 24th most key passes in the league. He presses extremely well and puts pressure on opposition defenders trying to play the ball out from their own half. He notably won possession in the attacking third 20 times - the 11th highest in the Bundesliga.

He’s believed to be valued at around £60m, making him more affordable than many elite strikers on the market right now including Viktor Gyökeres and Benjamin Sesko.