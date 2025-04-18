Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk had interest from Premier League rivals prior to signing a new contract at Anfield.

Liverpool have finally announced Virgil van Dijk’s commitment to a new contract at Anfield after months of speculation over his future.

Despite the growing concerns that he could leave the club as a free agent this summer, the captain has confirmed that for him, ‘it was always Liverpool’. He follows Mohamed Salah in extending his stay at the club, beyond the almost inevitable Premier League title celebrations.

Speaking to the club website on his contract extension, Van Dijk said: “It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool. There wasn’t any doubt in my head that this is the place to be for me and my family.

“I’m one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser – I’m really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling.”

Premier League rivals were interested in signing Van Dijk

With just weeks remaining on his previous terms, concerns were starting to rise as Van Dijk approached the dreaded June expiration date.

From last summer until the announcement, countless reports had done the rounds. The majority claimed for the most part that the Dutchman was set to sign a new deal, while others linked him with several new destinations, including Saudi Arabia.

According to Mailsport, Chelsea had also thrown their hat into the ring as it looked like Van Dijk would become a free agent in the summer. The Blues had been exploring the idea of snapping the centre-back up on a free deal but the club reportedly got the sense that Van Dijk was going to commit to a new deal on Merseyside.

Virgil van Dijk’s new contract with Liverpool

Prior to Van Dijk’s new deal, there were talks of neither him or Salah looking to be given a pay rise as part of a new contract. David Ornstein has reported for The Athletic that the captain hasn’t taken a pay cut either, meaning he will continue to earn the same wage as before, which is ‘believed to be in the region of £400,000’.

There are no release clauses in the new deal and the only incentives in place are related to team success, not individual performances.

The Athletic report also says that only a ‘small group of suitors’ would have stood a chance at persuading Van Dijk to leave Liverpool, but that scenario was never something that was appealing to the skipper.

Van Dijk will lead his team out for his first game under new terms this Sunday when the Reds take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Liverpool could potentially be crowned the Premier League champions with a win over the struggling Foxes, but only if Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town.

Even if the Gunners secure a win, Liverpool are closing in on the title and they need just six points from now to wrap things up for a superb first season under Arne Slot.