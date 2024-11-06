Liverpool 'want' to offer new deal to player who Arne Slot has dropped

Liverpool contract news: Reports are claiming that there is one player who could have his deal extended.

Liverpool are considering giving Andy Robertson a new contract, according to reports.

The Scotsman has been an integral figure since arriving from Hull City in 2017. Given he has won every trophy possible at club level and broke the assist record for a defender on multiple occasions, it is safe to say the £8m deal was a resounding success.

Given he was part of a team that faced relegation, his rise from Hull to being one of the best in his position for well over five years. Now 30, his deal expires in 2026 and the club still value him highly; that’s according to Football Insider who believe the club are hoping to agree a new contract deal in the future. Recent games have seen his understudy Kostas Tsimikas take over in the starting role. Despite starting eight of the 10 league games up to this point, he has started just two of the last four as the Greek international has risen in the pecking order.

For Robertson, he is likely to be rotated on a regular basis going forward given that the level between the two is extremely similar. Plus, the endless stream of games will naturally lend itself to regular rotation. Clearly, there will be plenty of games despite the fact he has been dropped from the big occasions in recent weeks.

Slot confirmed that they have been careful with Robertson, in terms of managing his fitness levels, rather than it being a matter of selecting a number one choice in that position. “It probably also has to do with Robbo’s pre-season. He had no pre-season because he came back injured from the Euros so he missed almost the whole pre-season. For most of them it was only two weeks but for him it was only a few days.”

Regardless, given the form Tsimikas is showing, it makes sense he would start over Robertson for the time being and there will be plenty of chances for rotation across the course of the season. In the long-term, it is unclear how much longer after 2026 Robertson would remain, but with his experience and leadership qualities, he is clearly valued extremely highly at the club.