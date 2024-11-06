Everton transfer news: Everton were one team linked with a move in 2022 for the current top scorer in European football.

With the entire football world discussing the brilliance of Sporting striker Victor Gyokeres, Everton fans may remember when he was linked with a move in 2022.

The Swedish attacker has been in incredible form ever since joining the Portuguese club in 2023 - netting 66 goals and providing 19 assists in just 66 games. But with 23 goals and four assists in 17 games this season, he is currently Europe’s top scorer, boasting more goals than Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

Gyokeres, 26, stunned Manchester City with a clinical hat-trick in the Champions League and a big move now surely beckons in the summer. The speculation and hype surrounding him are at peak levels, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United all linked. And yet, Everton were one team who could have signed him in 2022 before he enjoyed a Player of the Season campaign at Coventry.

At the time, Frank Lampard was in charge and had just witnessed him score 17 goals in the 2021/22 season and Everton were reportedly pushing for a move. Unfortunately, the lack of finances at the time held them back from pursuing. In the summer of 2022, reports claimed Everton were in talks over a move.

Furthermore, media outlet Record in Portugal even confirmed that the Toffees fell short with a £17.3million offer. Given he joined Sporting for £20m, it shows just how close Everton were to securing a deal. Having led them to fifth place in the Championship, his side were denied promotion in the play-off final against Luton Town, as they lost on penalties. He was then awarded the player of the season after his 21 goals and 10 assists in 46 games.

In May 2022, after his 17-goal season, Gyokeres was asked about the speculation over a move where he revealed he wanted to play for the best club possible in the future, which could include in the Premier League. “I know that there is a lot of interest and it is fun and a proof that I did well. But that’s not something I’m focusing on. I feel very good here in Coventry and come from a good season. But of course you want to play as high up as possible in the best leagues.

“I feel very at home here in England and it is probably the Premier League you want to play in, preferably. I would probably have fit in there considering my style of play and that I played in the Championship. The Premier League is a league that attracts. And I think I have adapted well to England and the culture and everything around football here.”