While Liverpool managed two signings during the summer transfer window, they could have brought in a shock attacking signing.

Federico Chiesa was a surprise deal given there was no indication that another attacker was set to arrive after their early speculation and move for Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon. However, his availability for £10m was something that was deemed to good to turn down and the low risk of the deal made sense given the potential upside.

Then there was the deal for Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili who was signed but then loaned back to Spain for the rest of the season. Still, it was a shock given he could well be the successor for Alisson Becker, who is still one of the very best around in his position. On top of that, there were plenty of outgoings and over £60m generated in what was a fairly solid window despite their Martin Zubimendi failure.

However, fans may have missed out on the news from Mexico which claims Liverpool were close to agreeing a move for César ‘Chino’ Huerta of Nacional. A report from TUDN has opened up on why a move failed to materialise; it’s said the initial plan was for him to sign for Liverpool before heading out on loan to Sunderland - but it only fell through because the North East club wouldn’t take him on loan.

His manager Gustavo Lema was pleased that Liverpool showed interest in Huerta; “Chino was scouted by one of the best clubs in the world and that’s a source of pride. What are you going to tell people? That you have a player that Liverpool wanted? No, people want to win and that’s their right. We can’t tell people anything,” he said.

So, who is Huerta? The 23-year-old has just one year left on his current deal and has made nine caps for Mexico, netting one goal. He plays off the left wing and featured at the Copa America in the summer. He was also close to joining Girona but that move fell through. He possesses plenty of pace and brilliant feet and is clearly a naturally-gifted dribbler. Yet, he hasn’t achieved anything of note so far in his career and it is likely that this Cinderella story that was going to lead him to Liverpool may be off the table for good as he certainly isn’t at the level of any of Liverpool’s current attackers.