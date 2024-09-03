Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The Dutch manager has opened up on the selection debates.

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has begun the season in fine form but he still has some way to go to impress Ronald Koeman.

The 22-year-old has been Arne Slot’s first choice in midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai as the deepest-lying midfielder of the three. It was a position held by Wataru Endo last season while Gravenberch was utilised further forward in what was a different set-up.

It’s been a case of so far, so good for the former Ajax and Bayern Munich star and fans have hailed his start to the new season. Yet, he still has work to do at international level. Having not been a regular feature across his sole season at Bayern and being a rotation figure last year under Jurgen Klopp, he hasn’t been a key starter for his country for some time. And the Netherlands boss has laid down the gauntlet to the midfielder during the current international break.

"I am glad you added that last part [only been 3 games] I have always seen the potential in him. But I believed he lacked focus, this is something that he had to improve & now it seems that he finally realizes what is asked of him." Having made his debut age 18 in 2021, he has played just 12 times across three years. In fact, he started more games at Euro 2020 (one) than he managed appearances across Euro 2024. That’s right; Koeman didn’t give him one sole minute in their run to the semi-finals as the likes of Joey Veerman, Tijjani Rejinders, Jerdy Schouten and former Red Georginio Wijnaldum all played ahead of him.

Trust at international level has to be built with consistent performances and Gravenberch now finds himself having to prove his worth all over again. They face Bosnia and Germany in the UEFA Nations League across this international break and he will surely be given an opportunity after his early-season form so far. Games are also scheduled for October and November and there will be plenty of opportunities for him to shine and force his way into the side.

He could play a similar role at international level or even as a slightly more advanced midfielder given their depth in midfield. Either way, he has the attributes to be hugely successful for his country. Given his age, he has plenty of time to become a regular feature, whether it is under Koeman or under another manager in the future - but these two fixtures give him a chance to star after a hugely frustrating European Championships and make his manager eat his words in the process.