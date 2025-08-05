Ben Doak is attracting interest from West Ham and Wolves | Getty Images

Liverpool prospect Ben Doak is reportedly the subject of a transfer battle involving West Ham United and fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Scottish teenager enjoyed a stellar loan campaign at Middlesbrough last season which allowed him to establish himself as a regular starter at international level for Steve Clarke’s side.

Doak scored three and registered seven assists in 24 league appearances for the Teesside club last term and impressed fans with his electric speed, exceptional dribbling skill and his excellent crossing ability.

He was one of the most creative wingers in the Championship in the early months of last season before sustaining a serious hamstring injury in February which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

He’s since returned to full fitness after a lengthy lay-off and has featured heavily for Arne Slot’s team throughout pre-season, with one his most notable performances coming during a 56-minute outing against Athletic Bilbao earlier this month.

David Lynch, a well-respected journalist who covers Liverpool, has revealed on X that West Ham and Wolves are interested in signing Ben Doak this summer.

West Ham finished last season in 14th position and are desperate to add creativity to their team after scoring just 46 goals last term. Meanwhile, Wolves have lost two of their most creative players in full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri after his move to Manchester City and midfielder Matheus Cunha after his switch to Manchester United.

Lynch posted on X: “Exclusive: Ben Doak understood to be attracting major interest this summer, with West Ham and Wolves among the clubs keen. Liverpool rejected £20m offers from both Ipswich and Crystal Palace in January and the winger is the subject of similar attention in this window.”

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic in 2022 for a figure of around £600,000. He’s made 10 appearances in total for Liverpool across all competitions, including three in the Premier League but has struggled with numerous injuries during his time at Anfield.

Ben Doak is a player with high potential that could develop into a real key player at Liverpool if given the chances to feature regularly. He’s shown plenty of promise in pre-season and has been praised for his performances during a stellar loan spell with Middlesbrough at Championship level.

Ultimately, Liverpool are faced with a conundrum on whether to try and sell Doak for a big fee to raise funds for other signings such as Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi or keep the youngster on board as a potential long-term successor to Mohamed Salah in the right-wing position.

The decision largely rests with Arne Slot and just how capable he feels the Scottish international is of breaking into the first XI or even being used as a squad player throughout the coming years. It’s not yet clear from David Lynch’s report whether West Ham and Wolves want the player on a permanent basis or whether a loan stint is the more likely outcome.