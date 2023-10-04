The Liverpool midfielder has been in a good form at the start of the new season, playing in a different role.

Liverpool’s Curtis Jones has enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign and his suspension is certainly come at a bad time for the midfielder.

After struggling to make an impact last season, he’s made quite the u-turn when it comes to his squad status, even with multiple big-money signings made in his position.

The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai have all arrived in his position but he hasn’t been deterred by the transfer activity, and remains a key starter.

He began the game against Tottenham at the weekend, but was sent off for a tackle on Yves Bissouma that was reviewed by referee Simon Hooper on the pitch-side VAR monitor.

Liverpool’s appeal to overturn the foul was unsuccessful and now he will miss the next three games against Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest, with the latter two coming after the international break.

But even with replacements ready to deputise, he’s become an essential player for Jurgen Klopp this season, acting as a midfield metronome and someone who can operate in a deeper role.

Prior to the Spurs game, he had made 14 starts across his last 15 Premier League appearances, winning 10 and drawing five, and losing none.

During that time he completed 93.9% of his total passes, and his ability to retain the ball and his position has been key for allowing others to flourish further ahead.

He benefits the team because he already has a strong chemistry with most of the squad and he’s been learning under Klopp ever since his breakthrough into the first-team in 2019.

At the back end of last season, when Liverpool were considering the future of their midfield, it looked likely that Jones didn’t have a long-term future at the club as he had failed to make much of an impact across the whole of the 2022/23 season, but a run of 11 league starts at the end of the campaign brought him back into the frame - and he hasn’t left since.

Gravenberch and Endo will hope to seize the opportunity and there’s now a chance to see Mac Allister in a slightly more advanced position, as Liverpool clearly have options.