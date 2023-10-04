Ex-Liverpool striker names ‘ideal’ front three but leaves out star man
The former Liverpool frontman has had his say on his former side’s start to the season and their attacking options.
Former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey has revealed what he believes to be Jurgen Klopp’s best attacking line-up.
Klopp has a strong contingent of attacking players to choose from, including Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, as well as youngster Ben Doak.
Following the weekend’s action, Liverpool will be without Gakpo for at least a few weeks after suffering a small knee injury which will rule him out their next four games, while Jota is suspended for one game after his double yellow card offence against Tottenham.
Their front five, as mentioned, have combined for 17 goals in total so far and they currently sit third in the Premier League table for expected goals with 14.5 having scored 16 in seven games and they look extremely threatening in the early parts of the new campaign.
Speaking to altindex.com, Heskey gave his unique insight on Liverpool’s current attacking line-up, stating that their best front three includes leaving Nunez on the bench.
“In terms of Liverpool’s front three, I think Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are the best combination for Jurgen Klopp to use. Darwin Nunez works best at the moment coming off the bench and making an impact to unsettle teams a little later on. I really like that combination.”
With Diogo Jota also to consider, Klopp has a strong attacking roster to choose from and all five boast strong chemistry which means he can rotate with confidence.
Klopp has at least two players for each attacking position across the front three, which gives him depth and that security across what is likely to be a long season, given that his side are one of the favourites to win the Europa League.
Whereas once Liverpool could rely on their famed front three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, he now has a new set of attacking stars that can all contribute at different times - and it’s a case of ‘so far, so good’ as we near two months in to the new season.