Ex-Liverpool striker names ‘ideal’ front three but leaves out star man

The former Liverpool frontman has had his say on his former side’s start to the season and their attacking options.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey has revealed what he believes to be Jurgen Klopp’s best attacking line-up.

Klopp has a strong contingent of attacking players to choose from, including Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota, as well as youngster Ben Doak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the weekend’s action, Liverpool will be without Gakpo for at least a few weeks after suffering a small knee injury which will rule him out their next four games, while Jota is suspended for one game after his double yellow card offence against Tottenham.

Their front five, as mentioned, have combined for 17 goals in total so far and they currently sit third in the Premier League table for expected goals with 14.5 having scored 16 in seven games and they look extremely threatening in the early parts of the new campaign.

Speaking to altindex.com, Heskey gave his unique insight on Liverpool’s current attacking line-up, stating that their best front three includes leaving Nunez on the bench.

“In terms of Liverpool’s front three, I think Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are the best combination for Jurgen Klopp to use. Darwin Nunez works best at the moment coming off the bench and making an impact to unsettle teams a little later on. I really like that combination.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Diogo Jota also to consider, Klopp has a strong attacking roster to choose from and all five boast strong chemistry which means he can rotate with confidence.

Klopp has at least two players for each attacking position across the front three, which gives him depth and that security across what is likely to be a long season, given that his side are one of the favourites to win the Europa League.