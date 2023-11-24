The Mohamed Salah transfer saga is still far from over.

The future of Mohamed Salah remains one of the most speculated topics in football after the heavy interest from Saudi Arabia during the summer. The Egyptian is flying yet again for Liverpool, with 10 goals and four assists in the Premier League so far, but there is a lot of talk over this season being his last at Anfield.

Al-Ittihad, the same club that signed Fabinho, made it their top priority to coax Salah away from Liverpool this past transfer window. The Saudi Pro League outfit saw a bid of £150 million rejected immediately by the Reds, and they followed up with a figure rumoured to be in excess of £200 million.

The club weren't able to get their man, meaning this saga is far from over, especially as Salah's current contract is set to expire in 2025.

The club weren't able to get their man, meaning this saga is far from over, especially as Salah's current contract is set to expire in 2025. As the January window approaches, fans can expect plenty of rumours linking Liverpool's star winger to the exit, but it's a matter of a waiting game to see what is really in store.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are facing 'crucial decisions' regarding Salah, and the Reds are rumoured to be 'planning talks' with the 31-year-old in the new year. Conversations are expected to begin in the next few months but Liverpool will reportedly be open to consider selling Salah if the price is right.

The report claims the desired figure Liverpool are 'willing to consider' is £200 million, which Saudi Arabia already offered during the summer. However, when the initial bids came in, the Reds were left with no time to find a replacement, which could be why they are now apparently willing to entertain the idea of selling their star player.