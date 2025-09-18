When will Liverpool secure the Premier League title? | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have a lot to take away from their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool produced another late comeback in their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, making it five for five dramatic wins so far this season.

The Reds snatched all three points through a stoppage time header from Virgil van Dijk, making headlines once again thanks to their ‘Arne Time’ result.

Alexander Isak made his Liverpool debut but fans will need to wait to see him bag his first goal. Mohamed Salah got stuck straight into the action with a goal and an assist, while Andy Robertson enjoyed a start and a goal of his own.

Ryan Gravenberch also put in an impressive shift as he continues to prove why Arne Slot was right to give him a regular starting role.

Ryan Gravenberch shines vs Atletico Madrid

The midfielder is often a handful for opposition defenders and against Atleti, it was no different. Gravenberch enjoyed a superb first half at Anfield, winning the free-kick for his side’s opening goal and providing the assist for Salah just two minutes later.

The Dutch midfielder is key for drawing fouls but he also uses his strength to win balls and take possession for his side. After another solid performance in the middle of the park, FotMob awarded Gravenberch an 8.1/10 rating, noting that he was the most fouled player on the pitch with three. The 23-year-old also won the most duels (7) of anyone on the pitch.

Gravenberch also completed 100 percent of his attempted tackles, made one clearance and created two big chances for the Reds. He also earned a rating of 8.3/10 for his efforts against Burnley.

Ryan Gravenberch crucial for Liverpool

Gravenberch was signed by Jurgen Klopp two years ago for £34 million. In his last season for Bayern Munich, the Netherlands international failed to register a single goal or assist in the Bundesliga and had struggled for regular game time.

His first season at Liverpool saw him operate mostly as a substitute player but since Slot’s arrival, he has been an untouchable part of the starting 11. Last season, Gravenberch started every single Premier League match he was eligible to play in, and he has started this campaign in the same fashion.

The Dutch star got himself on the scoresheet in his first appearance of the season against Newcastle United, firing in a long-range low shot to open his account.

The more Slot has put faith in Gravenberch, the more he has flourished for Liverpool. He has quickly become one of the Reds’ most important players and has earned praise from the boss, the fans and the media.

“In terms of where he came from and my expectations of him, I mean who saw this coming?” David Lynch told Anfield Index ahead of this season. “That he would become one of the best holding midfielders in the league, he’s a duel winner but also has the quality with his feet and the way he moves the ball.

“It was a hugely impressive season from him – absolutely magnificent. He’s only going to get better too so I can’t wait to watch him again next season.”

Since his arrival at Anfield, Gravenberch’s market value has shot up significantly. During his last season at Bayern Munich, Transfermarkt valued him at €30 million (£26m). Now, with his latest rating coming in at the end of May 2025, he is valued at €75 million (£65m) and that is only expected to continue to rise.

