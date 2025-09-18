Ibrahima Konate on the ball for Liverpool | Getty Images

Liverpool were able to secure another stoppage time win to beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool continued their pattern of astonishing late comebacks on Wednesday after a stoppage time goal earned them their first Champions League win of the season.

The Reds secured a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield, thanks to a stoppage time header from Virgil van Dijk. The captain’s goal marked yet another late turnaround for the Premier League champions, with the term ‘Arne Time’ now being coined.

All five of Liverpool’s games so far this season have now featured a dramatic late goal to turn the result on its head. Federico Chiesa scored in the 88th minute in the league opener against Bournemouth, rising star Rio Ngumoha stunned Newcastle, Dominik Szoboszlai made headlines with his free-kick against Arsenal, and an injury time Mohamed Salah penalty ensured a win over Burnley.

However, the Reds may not have needed to rely on another ‘Arne Time’ display had a controversial first half goal not stood for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid goal ‘should have been disallowed’ vs Liverpool

After Liverpool’s quickfire opening two goals, Atleti pulled one back in first half stoppage time. Marcos Llorente scored the first of his brace but Antoine Griezmann’s position has raised a lot of debate.

The French forward was offside in the build-up to Llorente’s goal and appeared to drift into Alisson’s line of vision as his teammate took the shot. Despite complaints from Liverpool, VAR did not intervene and the goal was allowed to stand.

Former referee Mark Clattenburg believes Griezmann’s position impacted Alisson’s ability to make the save, meaning Atletico Madrid’s opener should not have stood.

“Atletico Madrid were awarded a goal just before half time and it has a suspicion of offside,” the ex-official told TBR Football.

“Antoine Griezmann is clearly in an offside position close to the goalkeeper. For an offside to be called, Griezmann has to be in the line of the vision of the goalkeeper or affecting his ability to play the ball.

“When Marcos Llorente shoots to the goal, I believe that Ibrahima Konate is blocking the goalkeeper’s initial vision, but I also believe Griezmann to be affecting the goalkeeper’s vision when he is so close to the line of the ball, and also making a gesture to avoid the ball.

“This – in my opinion – affects Alisson’s ability to save the ball and therefore the goal should have been disallowed.”

Arne Slot on Liverpool’s late winners

Slot celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and enjoyed the late gift of Liverpool’s first Champions League win of the season.

Speaking after the match, the manager was asked whether he thinks his side will keep needing these dramatic late goals to secure positive results.

“You’re never 100 percent sure but what I do know is we’re so fit that we’re able to push one more time. But I’m sure that we’re not going to need, every single game, stoppage time.

“There will be games where if we are 2-0 up after six minutes and we create so many chances afterwards that we will score the third and then we won’t need stoppage time to make a late game winner.

“And there will probably also be games where we need a goal in the last minutes and we don’t, but what I can assure you, even if we don’t score it, we will try to push for it.”

