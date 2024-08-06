Liverpool youngster 'reluctant' to stay with potential exit offered by Wolfsburg

The defender has been valued at 20m (Euros) and could leave this summer. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: There is interest from abroad for the defender.

Liverpool youngster Sepp van den Berg is reportedly debating his immediate future at the club amid reports of a move away.

The 22-year-old returned to the club after a very successful loan spell at Mainz where he helped the German side avoid relegation. They went unbeaten in their final eight games and he was a key figure at the back, starting 31 games which contributed to a strong improvement in his all-round game.

As a result, Liverpool, and Arne Slot, wanted to assess the youngster ahead of the new season as the club already have four senior centre-backs. But his chances of being a regular starter are likely to be low given the quality at Slot’s disposal. If he remains, it is unclear how much game time he will receive and the temptation of a move away given the interest from abroad could result in a move.

According to German outlet kicker, the Dutchman is ‘reluctant’ to remain at the club given the lack of clarity over his first-team future. They have named Wolfsburg as a potential interested party and we’ve already seen PSV Eindhoven submit a transfer bid earlier in the window. Liverpool are holding out for a fee around £20m and it is unclear which club will want to match such a figure.

The Athletic debated whether the former PEC Swolle defender was worth such a fee but his performances last season saw his numbers match the very best young defenders in Europe. For example, Opta reported that only Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite had a better duel success rate for U23 defenders in Europe, as he tied with Chelsea’s Levi Colwill and beat the highly regarded Riccardo Calafiori and Manchester United summer signing Leny Yoro.

He also ranked first for aerial duels won for young defenders across Europe’s top five leagues, second for headed goals and third for interceptions. Reports from pre-season also suggested he had impressed the Liverpool staff with his physicality and he has gone on to play 181 minutes across their three games in the United States. With the last few weeks of the window set to have some transfer activity according to multiple sources, the future of Van den Berg will be finalised before the window shuts and it looks like it will rely on whether other clubs can cough up the £20m that Liverpool seem to be standing firm on.